Beyond IT: Redington’s label leap with The Printer House

Redington, an Indian integrated technology solutions provider and Fortune India 500 company, has announced a strategic partnership with The Printer House (TPH), a pioneering name in the Indian printing industry. Under this exclusive agreement, Redington will represent and manage sales, service, and consumables for the Orient L&P Series, a homegrown digital printing press designed specifically for label and packaging applications.

Advertisment

The collaboration reflects Redington’s broader vision to unlock the next phase of digital transformation in India’s printing ecosystem. Through this partnership, the company aims to accelerate the growth of the label and packaging (L&P) sector, empowering businesses with advanced, efficient, and sustainable printing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the market.

Driving growth in India’s label and packaging ecosystem

The Orient L&P Series, designed and manufactured in India by TPH, represents a major leap in “Make in India” digital printing technology. With Redington’s extensive distribution network and support capabilities, the collaboration will enhance access to these high-quality solutions both in India and international markets.

Ramesh KS, Vice-President, Digital Printing, Redington, said, “As we continue to strengthen our presence in the digital printing ecosystem, we are delighted to announce our partnership with The Printer House, under which Redington will exclusively manage the sales, service, and support for the Orient L&P Series. This collaboration marks an important step in our strategic expansion beyond commercial printing to the fast-evolving labels and packaging segment. With this, Redington is proud to promote a high-quality ‘Made in India’ digital printing press designed for the Indian market and unlock access to the product across international markets.”

Advertisment

Empowering India’s printing industry with innovation

Rishab Kohli, MD, The Printer House, said, “It is with great pride that we at The Printer House, together with Redington, can bring to the Indian market a homegrown digital inkjet solution for the labels and packaging sector. This partnership will usher in a new age of printing in India, providing world-class equipment and service that will enhance global competitiveness and foster long-term growth. It marks a truly momentous milestone for India’s label and packaging industry and will help accelerate its transformation in the years to come.”

Through this partnership, TPH will leverage Redington’s channel expertise, customer reach, and technology services framework to expand the footprint of the Orient L&P Series across India and overseas markets.

The collaboration is set to redefine how label and packaging converters approach digital printing, offering greater customisation, sustainability, and productivity, while showcasing the potential of Indian innovation on a global stage.

Advertisment

Read More:

CloudKeeper: driving cloud cost optimisation and FinOps maturity across enterprises

As Windows 10 nears end-of-life, TeamViewer analysis shows urgent need for OS upgrades