BPE Appoints Swarup Das to Leadership Team

BPE has appointed Swarup Das to its leadership team, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in international business, channel strategy, distribution, and e-commerce. He has previously held senior positions at companies such as APC by Schneider Electric, where he contributed to expanding partner ecosystems and driving market growth in India and globally.

During his tenure at Schneider Electric, Swarup played a key role in developing scalable distribution models and enhancing partner engagement across sectors. His work earned recognition within the power solutions industry for its strategic impact and innovation.

Swarup joins BPE at a time of strategic expansion, as the company marks its 25th year of operations across 15 countries and reports 25% revenue growth in FY 2024–25. His experience and global outlook are expected to contribute to the company’s continued growth and development.

Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, BPE, said “With his diverse experience and track record across leading companies, we expect Swarup to bring new strategies that will accelerate BPE’s expansion globally and deepen our footprint across India. Now present in 15 countries, we are ready to scale with strategic focus and execution.”

Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter & Group MD, added, “With last year’s 25% growth—both domestic and international—BPE is now unstoppable. Our competitors call it aggression; we call it focus. As we set our sights on crossing the ₹1000 Cr mark in the next 3 years, Swarup’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us reach that goal.”

