BSNL Viasat Indian Navy SATCOM upgrade begins

India’s naval satellite communications capabilities are set to expand as a new phase of modernisation begins under a collaboration involving Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Viasat. The initiative supports the Indian Navy’s transition towards more resilient and higher-capacity satellite connectivity.

The BSNL Viasat Indian Navy SATCOM upgrade will deploy Viasat’s Ka-band satellite systems alongside its existing L-band infrastructure, strengthening secure communications for naval platforms. The program is being executed under an agreement signed between BSNL and the Indian Defense Forces.

Multi-band strategy for naval communications

The upgrade is designed to help the Indian Navy move towards a multi-band, multi-constellation satellite communications strategy. By combining Ka-band and L-band capabilities, the system aims to deliver expanded coverage, higher throughput, and improved reliability for mission-critical operations.

BSNL’s Gateway Earth Station will play a central role in the deployment, working in conjunction with Viasat’s global satellite network. The integration of these assets is expected to enhance operational continuity across maritime environments.

Technology scope and implementation

Viasat’s international government team is supporting the program through the company’s Communication Services segment. Equipment has already arrived in India, and installation activities are scheduled to begin later this month.

The use of Ka-band technology adds high-capacity data transmission, while L-band continues to provide resilience and reliability, particularly in challenging operational conditions. Together, the two bands are intended to support secure and uninterrupted naval communications.

Ongoing collaboration with government agencies

Viasat has been a longstanding technology partner to the Government of India, delivering satellite communication services across multiple sectors. Its work in the country includes support for disaster response networks, tsunami early warning systems through the National Institute of Ocean Technology, and vessel tracking for the Directorate General of Shipping.

The company also provides aeronautical connectivity services for both private and government aircraft operating in India, reflecting a broader footprint in national connectivity initiatives.

Stakeholder perspectives

Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said the upgrade reflects BSNL’s commitment to supporting India’s strategic communication needs through resilient and secure infrastructure, enabled through its partnership with Viasat.

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said the arrival of equipment and the start of installation activities mark an important milestone in the collaboration with BSNL and the Indian Defense Forces to modernise naval satellite communications.

Todd McDonell, President, International Government, Viasat, said the combination of L-band resilience and Ka-band throughput is designed to enhance connectivity for mission-critical operations, while reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India’s defence and maritime communication ecosystem.

Strengthening maritime communications infrastructure

As the program moves into its next phase, the BSNL Viasat Indian Navy SATCOM upgrade underscores a broader push towards modern, secure, and scalable satellite communications. The initiative reflects India’s focus on strengthening maritime connectivity infrastructure to support evolving defence and operational requirements.

Read More:

FAIITA's Navin Gupta at FITAG Tech Expo: IT channel ecosystem must evolve

FITAG Tech EXPO Day 2: Cybersecurity threats took centre stage