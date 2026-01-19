The first FITAG Tech Expo delivered a clear signal for the IT channel ecosystem. Strong interest. Strong footfall. And stronger pressure to adapt. According to Navin Gupta, President of Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA), the scale and quality of the debut event exceeded expectations, matching what he described as international standards.

Gupta noted that the turnout of dealers and customers surprised even seasoned participants. In several stalls, movement was difficult due to crowd density. “Brands will definitely get benefit out of this,” he said, adding that wider brand participation next year could further strengthen the platform. He also acknowledged the FITAG team for honouring industry associations and inviting broader engagement.

The IT channel ecosystem is under pressure from RAM shortages and disruption

Beyond the expo floor, he was candid about the challenges facing the IT channel ecosystem. FAIITA, he said, continues to intervene when members raise issues, often escalating matters directly with OEMs. He cited past cases where dealers recovered significant pending payments and partial compensation for unsold stock, reinforcing the association’s advocacy role.

However, the current RAM and SSD shortage is different. Prices fluctuate daily, sometimes within hours, driven largely by AI-led demand locking global capacity. Gupta compared the volatility to precious metals trading. This uncertainty has also disrupted government procurement, where a fixed 90-day price validity has become unworkable.

Looking ahead, FAIITA president Navin Gupta stressed that traditional box-selling alone will not sustain partners. Digitisation is no longer optional. With e-commerce and rapid delivery models reshaping buying habits, channel partners must change working patterns quickly. FAIITA plans regular member interactions, beginning with cybersecurity-focused sessions, to help partners identify new opportunities.

His message was direct. “Change your pattern. Come fast.”

