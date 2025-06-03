Canva Expands Enterprise Growth Using Snowflake Data Platform

At its annual user event, Snowflake Summit 2025, Snowflake announced that Canva is utilising its data platform to support global user experience enhancements and drive growth in its business-to-business (B2B) operations. The collaboration is focused on enabling Canva to scale product delivery, optimise internal functions, and expand its enterprise presence.

According to Snowflake, Canva is leveraging the AI Data Cloud to accelerate the release of new features, streamline marketing and sales processes, and personalise user interactions. These efforts are part of Canva’s broader strategy to reach new audiences and expand into additional markets worldwide.

Canva’s partnership with Snowflake reflects its ongoing emphasis on data-driven decision-making. With over 230 million monthly active users and more than 3 billion USD in annualised revenue, Canva has seen rapid growth, particularly within enterprise segments. The company’s enterprise customer base now includes several large global organisations.

Platform Capabilities and Impact

Snowflake’s scalable platform enables Canva to analyse large volumes of user data to inform product development. This approach supports faster innovation cycles and allows the company to adapt its offerings to diverse user needs across regions and industries.

"As our user base expanded, so did the complexity and volume of data," said Moe Kiss, Director of Data Science at Canva. "Snowflake has scaled with us throughout our hypergrowth, helping us make sense of increasing data volumes while keeping our systems efficient. Having a reliable data foundation has been crucial for us to understand the needs of our users and to make informed product decisions as we continue to innovate across our visual communication platform."

"Canva exemplifies how data can drive extraordinary business growth," said Erin Foxworthy, Industry Principal of marketing and Advertising at Snowflake. "By putting user insights at the centre of their decision-making process, they've created a platform that delights hundreds of millions while building a thriving enterprise business. We're proud that Snowflake has been the data foundation supporting their remarkable data and AI journey."

Canva Utilises Snowflake to Support B2B Growth and Product Innovation

Canva is using the Snowflake Data Cloud to enhance its business-to-business (B2B) operations as part of its strategic enterprise expansion. Snowflake supports Canva’s lead routing, scoring, and data enrichment processes, contributing to the development of Canva Enterprise. This expansion has attracted large enterprise customers, including Salesforce, HP Inc., and Expedia.

Snowflake enables Canva to validate and test product features at scale, allowing faster execution of its product roadmap. This includes tools such as Canva Sheets, a visual-first spreadsheet application. Data from platforms like Google Analytics flows into Snowflake, providing insights into user behaviour that directly influence development decisions.

Personalisation Based on Unified User Data

The integration of Snowflake provides Canva with a consolidated view of user data, enabling greater personalisation across its platform. This includes AI-supported features such as style recommendations that suggest fonts, colours, and layouts based on historical user interactions and design preferences.

Canva’s marketing team uses Snowflake to predict customer lifetime value and optimize spending across various channels. Snowflake’s analytics capabilities help measure campaign effectiveness and inform the allocation of resources across different regional markets.

With Snowflake, Canva leverages AI and services like OpenAI to segment its user base more precisely. This allows Canva to tailor its services and content to better meet the needs of different customer segments, particularly in the enterprise space.

Future Integration and Technology Exploration

Canva is currently testing Snowflake’s Cortex Analyst and other advanced capabilities to improve data infrastructure and extract deeper insights. Future plans include exploring expanded technical integrations, which may allow users to transform Snowflake data into visual content directly within the Canva platform.

The collaboration between Canva and Snowflake supports scalable enterprise growth, product innovation, and enhanced user experiences through a unified, data-driven approach.

