Cloudera Data Services brings private AI to the data centre

Cloudera has announced the latest release of Cloudera Data Services, enabling enterprises to deploy private AI capabilities on premises with full GPU acceleration and governance. The offering allows organisations to run generative AI workloads securely behind their firewall, addressing data security and intellectual property concerns that often slow AI adoption.

The update gives enterprises the ability to build and scale a sovereign data cloud within their own data centre, with the same cloud-native services available both on premises and in public cloud environments. By eliminating the need to move sensitive data outside secure infrastructure, Cloudera aims to shorten the time from AI prototype to production from months to weeks.

According to Accenture, 77% of organisations still lack foundational data and AI security practices. Cloudera’s on-premises model is positioned to help overcome these gaps, enabling faster workload deployment, reduced infrastructure costs, improved productivity for data teams and a faster return on AI investments.

Innovators' views on Cloud Data Services enabling AI adoption

“Historically, enterprises have been forced to cobble together complex, fragile DIY solutions to run their AI on premises,” said Sanjeev Mohan, industry analyst. “Today the urgency to adopt AI is undeniable, but so are the concerns around data security. What enterprises need are solutions that streamline AI adoption, boost productivity, and do so without compromising on security.”

Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera, said, “Cloudera Data Services On-Premises delivers a true cloud-native experience on premises, providing agility and efficiency without sacrificing security or control. This release is a significant step forward in data modernisation, moving from monolithic clusters to a suite of agile, containerised applications.”

Expanded AI tools

The release brings two existing cloud-only offerings, Cloudera AI Inference Service and AI Studios, into the data centre.

Cloudera AI Inference Service , accelerated by NVIDIA, now runs on premises with embedded NVIDIA NIM microservice capabilities, enabling secure deployment and management of large-scale AI models where enterprise data already resides.

Cloudera AI Studios offers low-code templates to build and deploy generative AI applications and agents, democratising the AI application lifecycle for internal teams.

An independent Forrester Consulting “Total Economic Impact” study found that organisations adopting Cloudera Data Services on premises achieved 80% faster time-to-value for workload deployment, 20% productivity gains for data practitioners and platform teams, and 35% cost savings from the modern cloud-native architecture. Some improved hardware utilisation from 30% to 70%, while reducing capacity needs by up to half.

BNI Chief Information Officer Toto Prasetio said, “This technology provides the essential infrastructure to securely and efficiently expand our generative AI initiatives, all while adhering to Indonesia’s dynamic regulatory environment. It marks a significant advancement in our mission to offer smarter, quicker, and more dependable digital banking solutions to the people of Indonesia.”

The product is being showcased at Cloudera’s EVOLVE25 data and AI conference series, which opens this week in Singapore.

