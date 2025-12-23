CloudKeeper board of advisors appointment signals strategic focus

CloudKeeper has announced a board-level advisory appointment as part of its effort to strengthen leadership depth and sharpen strategic direction in the cloud cost management space. The move comes as the company scales its FinOps offerings across India and international markets.

The CloudKeeper Board of Advisors appointment brings in an enterprise technology leader with more than two decades of experience across cloud computing, AI ecosystems, and cybersecurity. The company positions the appointment as a step aligned with its long-term focus on product strategy, global execution, and ecosystem partnerships.

Strengthening leadership as FinOps gains ground

CloudKeeper operates in the FinOps and cloud cost optimisation domain, an area that has gained relevance as enterprises seek tighter control over cloud spending. The advisory appointment reflects the company’s intent to reinforce decision-making at a time when cloud adoption, cost visibility, and governance are increasingly interconnected.

According to Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper, the appointment adds a combination of technical understanding and enterprise leadership to the company’s advisory framework. He said the experience of shaping cloud, AI, and cybersecurity ecosystems offers insight into how the market is evolving and where enterprise priorities are headed.

Mittal added that the company is at a key stage of international expansion, and advisory guidance will play a role in refining product strategy and supporting global scale.

Experience spanning cloud, AI, and security

The newly appointed advisor currently serves as Senior Director for Enterprise Business – India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks. His background includes leadership roles at Google, AWS, VMware, HP, and Intel, with involvement in early-stage development of cloud computing and AI ecosystems at both Google and AWS.

This experience spans enterprise platforms, hyperscale cloud environments, and cybersecurity—areas closely linked to how organisations manage performance, risk, and cost in modern IT environments.

Commenting on the appointment, the advisor said CloudKeeper has been visible in industry discussions for its work in the FinOps domain. He noted that the company’s momentum has been building over the past year and expressed intent to contribute to its next phase of growth through the advisory role.

Advisory role focused on growth and partnerships

As part of the CloudKeeper Board of Advisors appointment, the focus will be on guiding strategic direction across India and global markets. Based in New Delhi, the advisor will work with the leadership team on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and international expansion initiatives.

Beyond corporate roles, he is also active as an industry advisor and early-stage investor supporting entrepreneurs in India. His interests extend into community initiatives, including support for grassroots cricket and programmes aimed at advancing women in leadership.

For CloudKeeper, the advisory addition reflects a broader pattern seen among cloud-focused firms—strengthening governance and strategic counsel as they move from growth stages into more structured global operations. The appointment underscores how leadership experience is increasingly viewed as a critical lever in navigating the evolving economics of cloud adoption.