Coforge healthcare digital transformation expands

Coforge healthcare digital transformation efforts have entered a new phase with a strategic partnership that positions the company as the Digital and IT Services provider for VHC Health. The engagement marks a deeper push into the healthcare provider segment, with a structured roadmap focused on infrastructure modernisation, cloud transition and cybersecurity resilience.

The agreement reflects a broader industry shift. Healthcare providers are moving from isolated AI pilots to enterprise-scale transformation built around secure, reliable digital foundations.

End-to-end IT transformation mandate

Under the partnership, Coforge will serve as an end-to-end transformation partner across:

Infrastructure services

Cloud migration

Digital workplace transformation

Cybersecurity operations

A key component of the roadmap involves exiting legacy datacentres and migrating workloads to AWS. The network will be modernised, and hi-trust security frameworks will be implemented to strengthen overall cyber resilience.

The objective is long-term scalability aligned with clinical and operational priorities rather than short-term system upgrades.

Service management and AI-led operations

The transformation begins with the implementation of IT Service Management processes using ServiceNow. This foundational layer will then be supported by the deployment of Coforge’s AI-driven EvolveOps.AI and SecureOps platforms.

These systems are intended to:

Improve service availability

Enhance operational resilience

Strengthen security posture

Support a proactive operating model

Delivery will follow a hybrid model designed to address healthcare-specific operational demands, balancing resilience with continuity of care.

Leadership perspective on healthcare strategy

Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge, described healthcare as a key growth area for the company. He noted that providers are increasingly seeking measurable improvements in clinician experience, operational resilience and security rather than experimental deployments.

He stated that the engagement demonstrates the company’s ability to modernise core digital foundations while integrating AI capabilities at enterprise scale.

From the healthcare provider’s perspective, Dave Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at VHC Health, said the partnership is structured to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining focus on clinicians and caregivers.

He added that strength across cloud, cybersecurity and AI-driven operations provides a secure base to support both current care delivery and future scaling requirements.

Caregiver-centred digital infrastructure

A differentiator in the engagement is the caregiver-focused framework. The approach prioritises system reliability and security while targeting improvements in service quality.

This includes:

AI-powered operational oversight

Onshore digital workplace support

Dedicated teams addressing clinician and patient experience

The focus remains on enabling care delivery through stable and secure infrastructure rather than technology deployment for its own sake.

Expanding healthcare footprint

This engagement represents a structural expansion of Coforge healthcare digital transformation initiatives within the provider ecosystem. It strengthens the company’s Provider Experience Management capabilities while positioning it as a long-term transformation partner.

The roadmap signals a shift in how healthcare IT modernisation is being executed. Cloud migration, AI-driven operations and cybersecurity are no longer standalone initiatives; they are integrated components of a coordinated transformation strategy.

For healthcare providers navigating operational complexity, regulatory expectations and digital demand, partnerships structured around resilience and scalability are becoming central to infrastructure planning.

Coforge healthcare digital transformation, through this engagement, reflects that transition from incremental upgrades to institution-wide digital realignment.

