Commvault appoints new leaders to boost partnerships

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and hybrid cloud data protection solutions, has announced two senior leadership appointments aimed at enhancing its global partner ecosystem and accelerating co-innovation. Long-serving company executive Alan Atkinson has been named Commvault’s first Chief Business Development Officer, while Michelle Graff joins as Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channel.

Advertisment

Atkinson will now work under the Business Development organisation led by Chief Trust Officer Danielle Sheer. In this newly created role, he will focus on forming strategic technology and security alliances, driving co-development opportunities, and expanding go-to-market strategies in collaboration with partners.

Simultaneously, Michelle Graff steps into a key global role overseeing partner sales, strategic alliances, and the execution of Commvault’s overall partner programme. Her priority will be to accelerate partner-led growth, particularly through cloud-first and AI-driven solutions.

Graff brings more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling partner ecosystems. Prior to joining Commvault, she served as Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Securiti.ai, where she played a pivotal role in establishing the firm’s indirect revenue strategy. She has also held leadership roles at HashiCorp, Pure Storage, and Palo Alto Networks.

Advertisment

Speaking on her new role, Graff said: “As more organisations transition to the cloud and embrace AI and cyber resilience, our partners will play a vital role in delivering business value. I am excited to collaborate with them to drive growth and customer success globally.”

Alan Atkinson added: “Cyber resilience is not a challenge that can be solved in isolation. I look forward to extending Commvault’s partner ecosystem and driving collaborative innovation that produces tangible benefits for our customers.”

Chief Commercial Officer Gary Merrill noted that the appointments of Atkinson and Graff reinforce Commvault’s commitment to strategic partnerships and innovation. Their combined experience positions the company to deliver more robust solutions and expand its reach in an increasingly cloud- and AI-driven business landscape.

Advertisment

Read More :

Edge Computing in India: Empowering Channel Partners for Digital Growth

A stronger regional foothold: IceWarp opens new office in Ahmedabad

Advertisment

Rashi Peripherals rolls out CBF 2025 ICT roadshow

Thermaltake builds stronger bonds in Malaysia meet