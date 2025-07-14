Rashi Peripherals rolls out CBF 2025 ICT roadshow

Rashi Peripherals has officially launched the 15th edition of its flagship multi-city roadshow, Channel Business Forum (CBF) 2025. Set to unfold across 50 cities in eight phases, the event will begin on July 15 in Maharashtra, covering Dhule, Vashi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nanded, Solapur, and Amaravati.

Advertisment

This year’s edition is themed BRAiN 2.0 and focuses on deepening Rashi Peripherals’ engagement with channel partners in India’s fast-digitising tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The event will showcase a curated lineup of future-ready ICT solutions, including AI-powered computing platforms, intelligent edge devices, and the latest in connected peripherals.

Speaking about the roadshow, Hemant Dalmia, Group Business Manager at Rashi Peripherals, emphasised the importance of regional outreach. “CBF is more than just a roadshow—it is a grassroots-level movement to empower our partners with hands-on exposure to disruptive technologies. Our aim is to foster long-term collaboration while preparing the channel ecosystem for the next wave of digital transformation,” he said.

CBF 2025 will feature live demo zones, technical training sessions, and partner interactions with sponsor brands, offering attendees practical insights into product integration and deployment. By focusing on emerging technologies, RP Tech aims to equip its partner network with tools to meet growing demands from sectors such as education, retail, healthcare, and small enterprises.

Advertisment

The Channel Business Forum has grown into one of India’s longest-running ICT roadshows since its inception in 2005. With each edition, the platform evolves in response to market trends, making it a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange and strategic business development.

As India accelerates toward deeper digital integration, initiatives like CBF continue to play a crucial role in distributing technological innovation beyond metropolitan hubs. Rashi Peripherals’ continued investment in regional engagement reflects its broader mission to bridge the digital divide and enable inclusive growth across the country’s tech ecosystem.

Read More :

Advertisment

Thermaltake builds stronger bonds in Malaysia meet

Lexar strengthens India Channel with ‘udaan’ meet

SEMICON India 2025 signals chip industry momentum

Advertisment

Clouds Media and Calculus Networks drive digital shift