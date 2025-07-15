A stronger regional foothold: IceWarp opens new office in Ahmedabad

In a move aimed at deepening its regional engagement, IceWarp has inaugurated a new office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility is part of the company’s strategic expansion across key growth hubs in India.
Located at Shivalik Shilp II, opposite Hotel ITC Narmada in Satellite, the Ahmedabad office is expected to act as a nerve centre for IceWarp’s customer outreach and partner enablement activities in Gujarat and the wider western region. The company also aims to bolster its operational capabilities from this location.
The launch event witnessed participation from senior leaders and prominent figures from the local IT ecosystem. Among the notable guests were Jignesh Khandwala, Chief Information Officer, Adani Group; Nehal Desai, Head of IT, GSFC; as well as several of IceWarp’s key clients and channel partners. The inauguration featured a welcome session, ribbon-cutting, networking meetups, and a celebratory lunch.
Icewarp Leadership Comments
Pramod Sharda, CEO, India & Middle East, IceWarp, expressed the company’s confidence in Gujarat’s potential:
“Over the past few years, we’ve seen tremendous growth in Gujarat, starting from a small team in Ahmedabad to now working with over 100 clients across key industries like FMCG, energy, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. Today, we are proud to be trusted by leading names such as Adani, Amul, Cadila, Alembic Pharma, Shalby, GACL, TBEA Energy, Jindal Worldwide, Havmor Ice Cream, GNFC and many others. This office is our way of reaffirming our commitment to the region and building deeper connections with the business ecosystem here.”
He added that Ahmedabad’s rapidly evolving digital landscape makes it a strategic node in the company’s India growth story:
“The new office allows us to not only be closer to our customers but also to expand our local workforce across key functions, including sales, customer support and technical consulting. We remain focused on empowering regional businesses with secure, scalable and value-driven communication solutions.”
The Ahmedabad expansion complements IceWarp’s operations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. Known as a cost-effective alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, IceWarp provides an integrated communication and collaboration platform that includes email, video conferencing, document management and team collaboration through a single interface.
The move is aligned with the company’s larger plan to strengthen its footprint in tier-1 and tier-2 cities across India. With regional presence seen as critical to driving business transformation at scale, the new office positions IceWarp to better serve the unique needs of Gujarat’s diverse enterprises.
