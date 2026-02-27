Primebook offline retail expansion gathers pace

Primebook offline retail expansion has entered a new phase with the company extending its presence through partnerships with Sangeetha Mobiles and Pai International Electronics. The move strengthens its omnichannel strategy by adding physical access points in key southern markets.

Under the rollout, Primebook laptops will now be available across Sangeetha Mobiles stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The devices will also be stocked at Pai International outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The expansion reflects a clear reading of India’s consumer electronics market: despite the rapid growth of online retail, offline channels continue to dominate purchase decisions in high-consideration categories.

Why offline still matters in personal computing

Industry estimates indicate that offline retail contributes nearly 66 per cent of consumer electronics sales in India. Laptops fall squarely into the high-evaluation bracket. Buyers prefer to test performance, assess display quality, feel the keyboard and examine build before committing their money.

This is especially relevant in personal computing, where practical experience often outweighs online specifications. Digital discovery may start the journey, but store visits frequently close the deal.

Primebook’s strategy aligns with this hybrid consumer behaviour. By increasing physical availability, the company is seeking to reduce friction in the final purchase stage.

Product positioning and pricing

The retail rollout will feature two models:

Primebook 2 Pro priced at Rs 17,990

Primebook 2 Max priced at Rs 19,990

Both devices will be supported by Zero Down Payment EMI options. The financing structure is designed to lower entry barriers for first-time or budget-conscious buyers in the personal computing segment.

The company positions its devices within the Android-based laptop category, a differentiated segment compared to conventional operating systems. The retail partnerships are expected to provide visibility and hands-on exposure for this alternative computing proposition.

Company perspective

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder and CEO, Primebook, said the expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to accessibility in both pricing and presence.

“Primebook was built to reimagine personal computing for a new generation of users. Expanding into offline retail strengthens our commitment to accessibility, not just in pricing, but in presence. By partnering with established retail leaders like Sangeetha Mobiles and Pai International, we are ensuring that more consumers can experience our laptops firsthand before making a decision,” he said.

The statement underlines the company’s emphasis on experience-led buying rather than purely digital transactions.

Retail partners on market demand

From the retailer side, demand signals appear aligned with the expansion.

Anil Prabhas from the Management team of Sangeetha Mobiles said there is growing demand for affordable, performance-driven computing solutions across their markets. He noted that Primebook introduces an Android-based laptop category that aligns with evolving consumer needs and is expected to deliver value to customers.

S. Rajkumar Pai, MD, Pai International, pointed to Hyderabad and Bengaluru as significant technology consumption hubs with a rising base of digitally native consumers. He said Primebook’s offering brings an accessible computing proposition that is likely to resonate with customers in these cities.

Strategic implications

The Primebook offline retail expansion reflects three clear strategic shifts:

Recognition that physical retail continues to influence purchase decisions in laptops. Focus on southern urban and semi-urban markets with active tech adoption. Use of financing models to improve affordability and expand reach.

By combining competitive pricing, flexible EMI options and expanded physical availability, the company is attempting to accelerate adoption of Android-powered laptops in India.

For the broader ecosystem, the move signals that even digitally native brands see value in physical retail. In personal computing, the store is not obsolete. It remains a decisive checkpoint in the buying journey.

