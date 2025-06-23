Consistent Hosts Successful Tech Surveillance Meets Across Jharkhand

Consistent providers of surveillance and IT infrastructure solutions, has successfully held a series of impactful Tech Surveillance Meets in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad, marking a significant milestone in its Eastern India expansion strategy. The events brought together over 650 dealers, installers, and system integrators from the region, underscoring Consistent’s growing presence in the security technology sector.

The meetings were more than just a product showcase; they were a platform for Consistent to unveil its expanded range of advanced surveillance technology. Attendees experienced live demonstrations of the company’s latest high-performance cameras, CCTV cables, racks, routers, PoE switches, NVRs/DVRs, microSD cards, and more. These hands-on sessions allowed participants to see the technical capabilities of the products in action, further enhancing their understanding of the solutions on offer.

In addition to the product showcase, the event included an open house session led by Consistent’s Business Unit heads, offering valuable insights and addressing key queries. The highlight of the session was the launch of the Installer Training Program, designed to equip installers with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the growing demand for surveillance deployment. Attendees were also given complimentary kit bags, enhancing their practical learning experience.

The meets sparked meaningful discussions around challenges in the field, including installation pain points, regional service support, and the pressing need for more skilled personnel in the surveillance sector. These dialogues allowed Consistent to fine-tune its strategy, ensuring better alignment with the expectations and needs of its partners.

Senior leaders from Consistent played an active role in the success of the meets, with presentations by Ritesh, Marketing Manager, Pawan Kumar Singh, Surveillance Product Manager, and Nitish Kumar, Technical Executive, providing a deep dive into the company’s surveillance roadmap and technological differentiators. Their interactive sessions offered a clearer understanding of how Consistent plans to shape the future of surveillance technology in India.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, shared his thoughts on the significance of the event, stating, “Our goal with these regional meets is to build stronger connections with our channel partners, understand their challenges, and jointly explore opportunities for mutual growth. Jharkhand has always been a focus market for us, and the overwhelming response from Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad is a testament to the trust and confidence our partners have in the Consistent brand.”

Each of the events concluded with a vibrant networking session, offering further opportunities for participants to interact and explore the company’s cutting-edge surveillance solutions. This marked another step in Consistent’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its position as a trusted and forward-thinking leader in India’s rapidly evolving security landscape.

