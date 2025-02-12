Consistent Infosystems Displays Technology at CAN Info-Tech 2025 Nepal

Consistent Infosystems participated in the 30th CAN Info-Tech 2025, Nepal’s leading information technology exhibition, held from February 6 to 10, 2025. The company presented its latest computing and surveillance technology solutions, marking a step in its expansion into the Nepali market. Shri Ganesh Shah, Minister of Communication, Government of Nepal, inaugurated a new product launch at the event.

Consistent Infosystems Product Showcase and Market Expansion

Consistent introduced a range of products, including the Make in India Toner Cartridge, Generation 4 Gaming RAM, Gaming Cabinet, 3MP and 2MP Wi-Fi Robotic Cameras, and 27-inch and 32-inch Gaming Monitors. The exhibition provided an opportunity to highlight the company’s expansion strategy and its focus on delivering computing and surveillance solutions to international markets.

Launch of Surveillance Solutions

Shri Ganesh Shah officially launched Consistent’s new surveillance cameras at the event. These security solutions feature remote monitoring capabilities and enhanced image clarity, catering to enterprise and government applications. The launch attracted significant interest from attendees, reflecting the growing demand for advanced security technologies.

Consistent’s participation in CAN Info-Tech 2025 aligns with its broader strategy to expand its presence in international markets and introduce new technology solutions to a wider audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent, said, “It was a great experience to participate in CAN Info-Tech 2025, a crucial platform for advancing digital technology in Nepal. Our latest product lineup underscores our commitment to innovation, reliability, and performance, catering to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. We are honoured to have Shri Ganesh Shah launch our surveillance technology, further strengthening our presence in the Nepalese market as Consistent Expands Footprint.”

CAN Info-Tech, organised by the Computer Association of Nepal (CAN), is a technology exhibition in South Asia that brings together industry professionals, security experts, and technology enthusiasts. Consistent Infosystems participated in the event as part of its strategy to enter new markets and expand its global presence.

Through its presence at CAN Info-Tech 2025, the company introduced its latest technology solutions to the Nepalese market, reinforcing its focus on international expansion and engagement with regional industry stakeholders.

