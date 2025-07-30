Consistent launches GIGA and standard Ethernet switches

Consistent Infosystems has introduced four new Ethernet switches, expanding its portfolio to meet growing demand for reliable and flexible networking solutions. The latest models include standard and GIGA variants in 5-port and 8-port configurations, targeting both commercial and residential users.

These plug-and-play switches support desktop as well as wall-mount installation and are built with enhanced protection standards to suit diverse networking environments.

Features across the range

The newly introduced switches include both 10/100 Mbps (standard) and 10/100/1000 Mbps (GIGA) models. Each variant is engineered with surge and electrostatic protection, making them suitable for varied usage conditions.

Key technical specifications:

Plug and play configuration with DC power input

Speeds: 10/100 Mbps (standard), 10/100/1000 Mbps (GIGA)

IEEE802.3, IEEE802.3u compliant

Up to 100 metres maximum transmission distance

5V/1Amp DC power supply

2KV surge protection and 4KV ESD protection

These switches are designed to support seamless data flow, enabling stable and secure connectivity for small businesses and home networks alike.

“With the growing demand for reliable and high-speed networking solutions, our new range of Ethernet switches is designed to offer unmatched efficiency, flexibility and protection for modern workplaces and home networks,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems. “These products reflect our commitment to delivering quality and innovation to our customers.”

Consistent’s new Ethernet switch range is positioned to cater to users seeking dependable connectivity options that are easy to install and adapt to different environments. With essential protection features and a simplified design, these products are likely to find wide use in small offices, co-working spaces and smart homes.

