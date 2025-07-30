Fortinet gears up for quantum age with new security tools

As quantum computing moves from theory into the realm of possibility, the risks to traditional encryption methods have become more urgent. In response, Fortinet has expanded its flagship operating system, FortiOS, with quantum-safe innovations. These updates mark a strategic effort to shield sensitive data against threats that quantum technology may soon unleash.
The latest enhancements are built into FortiOS 7.6, which powers solutions like FortiGate next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. They are specifically designed to counter “harvest-now, decrypt-later” attacks, where attackers collect encrypted data today with the intent of cracking it using future quantum capabilities.
Michael Xie, Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer, Fortinet said, “As quantum computing advances, organisations can trust Fortinet’s technology innovation and leadership to safeguard their critical data and future-proof their infrastructures.”
New quantum-safe features in FortiOS 7.6
The 7.6 update delivers built-in features aimed at helping organisations transition smoothly to post-quantum security. Key capabilities include:
-
Post-quantum cryptography (PQC): FortiOS now supports National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved algorithms such as ML-KEM, and emerging ones like BIKE, HQC and Frodo. These encryption tools are more resilient against quantum attacks.
-
Quantum key distribution (QKD): Fortinet enables secure key exchanges through QKD, a method rooted in quantum physics. Any attempt to intercept the key exchange is immediately detectable. This feature supports interoperability with top QKD vendors through standard interfaces.
-
Algorithm stacking: Organisations can combine multiple cryptographic algorithms to create layered defences. This approach strengthens security and minimises the risk of a single point of failure.
-
Hybrid cryptography: The update allows traditional public-key methods to run alongside quantum-safe encryption. This hybrid model supports a phased migration path without disrupting current systems.
-
Simplified user interface: A refreshed UI helps administrators manage and configure quantum-safe settings more efficiently, reducing complexity and improving usability.
Why quantum-safe matters now?
Quantum computers are not just faster. They are capable of rendering today’s encryption obsolete. While commercial quantum systems are still developing, cybercriminals are already preparing. They are storing encrypted data now with plans to decrypt it later.
This approach puts long-life data at risk. Industries such as banking, healthcare and government routinely deal with information that must remain confidential for decades. Once breached, the consequences could be severe.
Fortinet’s timely move ensures that customers can stay ahead of this curve. Its integrated approach helps institutions act now instead of scrambling later.
A flexible roadmap for transition
Fortinet has focused on both readiness and adaptability. Rather than forcing customers to overhaul existing infrastructure, the company offers a path that enables incremental adoption of quantum-safe tools.
Its support for recognised standards and layered security features makes it easier for IT teams to begin implementing defences today, without disrupting what already works. Fortinet first introduced QKD integration with FortiOS 7.4. The current release builds on that foundation, offering a comprehensive quantum-resilient architecture.
Quantum computing is set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape. With FortiOS 7.6, Fortinet delivers practical tools for organisations to protect their sensitive data, prepare for future threats and make a smooth shift toward post-quantum security.
