Solar-powered security makes its mark with Secureye

Secureye has expanded its product line with the launch of its latest Wireless Camera Series. Built for modern surveillance needs, the new series blends solar-powered functionality with wireless connectivity, offering intelligent monitoring for homes, offices, institutions and industrial facilities.

The cameras have been designed to operate independently of traditional power or internet lines. With features such as 3MP HD resolution, 4G connectivity and weather-resistant enclosures, the series addresses common challenges in locations where wiring is impractical or unavailable.

Designed for flexible, cable-free surveillance

The newly launched Wireless Camera Series brings a significant improvement in performance and convenience, particularly for deployment across diverse locations.

Key highlights of the series include:

3MP high-definition video output

350° pan and 150° tilt coverage with dual-lens in selected models

Built-in solar panel for energy self-sufficiency

Wireless 4G capability for uninterrupted connectivity

IP66-rated enclosures with 4000V lightning protection

Some models in the series also offer advanced tracking functions such as auto-human tracking, which intelligently detects and follows human motion within designated zones. Additionally, motion fencing allows users to set specific areas for activity detection, enhancing proactive monitoring.

Integrated smart features for reliable operation

The cameras are built to function effectively in varied conditions, with features such as 3D Dynamic Noise Reduction (DNR) to deliver clear images even under low-light or noisy environments.

Additional features include:

10x digital zoom for enhanced visual detail

Two-way audio with integrated speaker and microphone

Night vision with adaptive white light and infrared (IR) LEDs

Flexible mounting options: ceiling, wall and pole installations

Remote viewing compatibility on Android, iOS and PC platforms

Storage options are equally flexible. Each device supports TF cards up to 256GB and provides optional cloud storage through a subscription model. With ultra-low power consumption and extended standby, the cameras are suited for round-the-clock operations with minimal maintenance.

Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye, said,

“The Wireless Camera Series is an ideal response to modern surveillance needs, where mobility, reliability and intelligence are equally critical. This range offers a highly adaptable and sustainable solution, particularly suited for areas where wiring is impractical or impossible.”

Aligned with Make in India and local manufacturing

All models in the Wireless Camera Series are manufactured at Secureye’s facility in Noida, supported by in-house research and development and a dedicated service network. This initiative supports the Make in India programme while enabling the company to meet domestic and international demand effectively.

Secureye’s pan-India presence and growing global reach underline its continued investment in locally developed surveillance technologies.

