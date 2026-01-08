CP PLUS and Qualcomm collaborate on edge AI video security systems for India

CP PLUS and Qualcomm Technologies have announced a collaboration to introduce AI-enabled, insight-driven video security systems for India’s industrial and public safety sectors. The companies aim to combine CP PLUS’ product ecosystem and distribution network with Qualcomm’s on-device AI capabilities powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing processors and the Qualcomm Insight Platform.

According to the announcement, the integrated approach is designed to support real-time analytics through edge boxes within a Video Management System. It focuses on safety-driven requirements across enterprises, industrial sites, homes, institutions and public infrastructure.

Officials highlight impact on India’s AI and security journey

Abhishek Singh, DG NIC & Additional Secretary-MeitY & CEO-India AI Mission, said the collaboration signals a step forward for India’s security ecosystem. Singh said the integration of AI and edge processing has the potential to support domestic OEMs and align with the country’s wider AI roadmap.

Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS said the shift from passive video recording to real-time decision support is reshaping security expectations. He said the company intends to build solutions suited for India’s fast-changing market by pairing its industry experience with Qualcomm’s on-device AI technology.

Nakul Duggal, EVP & Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Embedded IoT and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies said the effort aims to bring real-time, actionable insights to operational and industrial environments. Duggal said combining Qualcomm’s Insight Platform with CP PLUS’ market presence supports the move from traditional monitoring to insight-driven video management.

Savi Soin, Sr. Vice President & President, Qualcomm India said the companies are working to strengthen operational visibility and deliver consistent performance across critical systems. Soin said the solutions aim to build future-ready video intelligence designed for India’s scale and resilience.

On-site processing and air-gapped design

The collaboration includes the option to process video on premises using edge AI. According to the announcement, this approach keeps sensitive data within local environments and reduces dependence on external networks. The air-gapped design is positioned as a resilience measure for industrial and public safety use cases.

The Qualcomm Insight Platform brings cloud or air-gapped video intelligence with reduced latency and lower server dependency. It supports real-time alerts, notifications and actionable insights while working with CP PLUS’ existing camera ecosystem.

Gen AI assistance for complex environments

A large language model-based assistant is built into the platform to support natural language queries. It allows users to interact with video data and interpret complex or time-sensitive events. The companies said this can improve workforce and logistics management, perimeter safety and facility monitoring in high-volume environments.

The technology is intended to deliver faster detection and context through AI-driven video search, summarisation and generative insights. The announcement noted that Gen AI can surface key events quickly and convert raw footage into context-rich information for quicker decision-making.

Use cases across safety, operations and public environments

The companies highlighted several real-world applications such as identifying blocked public pathways, monitoring PPE compliance at industrial facilities, estimating crowd density at large venues and supporting quicker response in high-risk scenarios. The collaboration aims to help organisations move from observing events to anticipating and acting on them.

Beyond safety, the solutions target operational efficiency. Retailers can study footfall patterns to optimise layouts; public venues can track visitor movement; and enterprises can automate routine audits. Capabilities such as Merlin support search and summarisation of video content.

Laying groundwork for India’s next phase of video intelligence

According to the announcement, the collaboration aims to build scalable and accessible video intelligence designed for India’s diverse environments. The companies said the initiative aligns with the country’s digital infrastructure needs and supports the shift to AI-enabled video security.

The partnership also highlights CP PLUS’ focus on advancing India’s AI-driven security systems, where each camera could play a role in delivering real-time intelligence across sectors.