CrowdStrike and Microsoft Collaborate for Cyber Threat Attribution

CrowdStrike and Microsoft have announced a collaborative effort to standardise how cyber threat actors are identified and tracked across the cybersecurity industry. The initiative focuses on creating a shared mapping framework that connects threat actor aliases across vendor platforms, aiming to streamline attribution and improve response efforts.

Cybersecurity vendors have historically developed their naming conventions for threat actors based on individual intelligence sources and analytic methods. While these naming systems offer valuable context, they can create confusion when cross-referencing data across platforms. The lack of alignment complicates threat intelligence correlation and slows down defensive actions.

Shared Mapping System for Cross-Vendor Clarity

Through this collaboration, CrowdStrike and Microsoft have introduced a shared mapping system that links adversary identifiers across ecosystems without requiring a unified naming standard. This interoperability model functions as a reference framework, allowing security teams to understand and correlate different names for the same threat actor—such as COZY BEAR and Midnight Blizzard—across multiple platforms.

The mapping framework is designed to support faster decision-making and improve coordination in threat response. By reducing ambiguity in adversary identification, security teams can more efficiently correlate intelligence from various sources and take coordinated action against threat activity. The initiative supports improved situational awareness and response effectiveness in an evolving threat environment.

“This is a watershed moment for cybersecurity. Adversaries hide behind both technology and the confusion created by inconsistent naming. As defenders, it’s our job to stay ahead and to give security teams clarity on who is targeting them and how to respond. This has been CrowdStrike’s mission from day one,” said Adam Meyers, Head of Counter Adversary Operations at CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike is the leader in adversary intelligence, and Microsoft brings one of the most valuable data sources on adversary behaviour. Together, we’re combining strengths to deliver clarity, speed, and confidence to defenders everywhere.”

CrowdStrike and Microsoft Begin Joint Effort to Align Threat Actor Naming

CrowdStrike and Microsoft have initiated a joint analyst-led project to align adversary naming conventions between their respective threat research teams. The collaboration aims to reduce inconsistencies in cyber threat actor identification and enhance coordination in the cybersecurity ecosystem.

As part of the ongoing effort, the companies have already reconciled more than 80 adversary names. This includes confirmation that Microsoft's Volt Typhoon and CrowdStrike's VANGUARD PANDA refer to the same Chinese state-sponsored threat actor. Similarly, Secret Blizzard and VENOMOUS BEAR have been verified as representing the same Russia-linked actor. These reconciliations illustrate the operational value of shared attribution in improving situational awareness and response.

CrowdStrike and Microsoft plan to expand the initiative and invite participation from additional cybersecurity vendors. The goal is to develop and maintain a shared threat actor mapping resource that benefits the broader cybersecurity community. By enabling consistent cross-referencing of adversary identifiers, the collaboration supports more effective threat intelligence sharing and response coordination.

“Cybersecurity is a defining challenge of our time, especially in today’s AI-driven era,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate VP, of Microsoft Security. “Microsoft and CrowdStrike are in ideal positions to help our customers and the wider defender community accelerate the benefits of actionable threat intelligence. Security is a team sport and when defenders can share and react to information faster, it makes a difference in how we protect the world.”

