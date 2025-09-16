CrowdStrike protects the future of AI across the enterprise landscape

CrowdStrike announced advancements in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta, NVIDIA, and Salesforce to safeguard the future of enterprise AI. By embedding protection for other AI firms, CrowdStrike is bringing together the ecosystem to innovate with AI, protect AI, and steer cybersecurity into the AI age with theCrowdStrike Falcon platform.

AI is reshaping every sector, but it also introduces new vulnerabilities. Models can be stolen, data poisoned, agents exploited, and cloud workloads taken over. The Falcon platform provides an essential framework for protecting AI, securing the environments and models where AI operates, preventing sensitive data from leaving endpoints and cloud workloads, detecting shadow AI applications and risky integrations, and safeguarding AI agents across the SaaS stack.

Securing AI with the other AI firms-

CrowdStrike is extending Falcon protection throughout the AI ecosystem through advancements with the AI firms:

AWS – Safeguarding the entire cloud-based AI lifecycle, from build to test, deployment, and runtime, through native integrations in Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and AWS Marketplace.

Intel – Securing data at its origin using Falcon Data Protection on Intel NPU technology, alongside Dell’s reliable AI PCs, providing a stronger foundation for secure AI implementation.

Meta – Introducing CyberSOCEval, a new suite of benchmarks for assessing how AI systems operate within real-world security operations.

NVIDIA – Protecting the complete AI lifecycle for LLMs and Enterprise AI Factories – from development to execution to posture management – with the Falcon platform and NVIDIA AI.

Salesforce – Embedding Falcon Shield into Salesforce Security Centre and integrating Charlotte AI into Agentforce for Security to help customers safeguard their AI agent, workflows, and applications – aligning business and security teams on a shared foundation of trust.

“Securing AI is not solely about technology – it’s about protecting the entire ecosystem where AI is created, deployed, and operated,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “By integrating security with the other AI firms, we are enabling organisations the confidence to adopt AI, innovate with AI, and protect AI, all while achieving revolutionary outcomes.”

CrowdStrike Safeguards the AI Ecosystem

AI doesn’t reside in the network; it spans the broader ecosystem where models are developed in the cloud and AI Factories, adopted across PCs and endpoints, executed by autonomous agents. As AI reshapes how work gets done, adversaries look for every weak point in the enterprise. By integrating comprehensive protection with the companies driving the AI movement, CrowdStrike serves as the cybersecurity centre of the AI ecosystem.

