CSC, Salesforce launch AI grievance system for rural India

Common Services Centres (CSCs), operating under India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT, have partnered with Salesforce to overhaul their rural grievance redressal infrastructure. The collaboration aims to introduce a unified, AI-powered support system based on Salesforce Service Cloud and Einstein Bots, enhancing citizen services across WhatsApp, SMS, email and CSC’s digital portal.

Advertisment

The initiative aims to empower India’s extensive network of over 600,000 Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), enabling faster and more transparent issue resolution. By leveraging AI capabilities such as automated routing, smart replies and conversational bots, frontline operators can handle a larger volume of citizen queries with improved efficiency.

“This is not just a tech upgrade, it’s a shift in how we enable trust in digital governance,” stated Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO of CSC SPV. The platform delivers a data-driven support ecosystem with end-to-end visibility, emphasising accountability in grievance resolution.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia, underscored its broader impact, noting that “India’s digital public infrastructure depends on how smartly and quickly services reach every citizen. This collaboration is a strong example of AI-led governance at scale.”

The system has been designed with future scalability in mind. It lays the groundwork for extending support to services such as DigiPay, insurance and telemedicine, while offering multilingual and mobile-enabled access consistent with CSC’s inclusive growth agenda.

Advertisment

The AI-assisted platform automates ticket creation, assigns tasks based on predefined SLAs and escalation protocols, and equips VLEs with intelligent dashboards to monitor issue status in real time. Service efficiency is further complemented by proactive follow-ups and automated reminders to ensure timely resolution.

With this rollout, CSC aims to reinforce citizen confidence in digital governance and bring uniform quality of services to India’s rural communities. Aligning with the government’s Digital India initiative, the platform exemplifies how technology can bridge the urban-rural divide and enhance public service delivery at scale.

Read More :

Advertisment

Hexaware acquires SMC squared, launches GCC 2.0

SRF unifies cybersecurity across IT and OT using Tenable One

Zendesk expands AI capabilities to advance resolution platform vision

Advertisment

Human-AI Trust to drive USD 450B agentic AI surge