Hexaware acquires SMC squared, launches GCC 2.0

Hexaware Technologies has acquired SMC Squared, a US-based specialist in building Global Capability Centres (GCCs), to advance its global delivery model. The acquisition is part of Hexaware’s broader strategy to transform traditional GCCs into next-generation AI-augmented centres, known as GCC 2.0.

SMC Squared brings expertise in setting up and managing GCCs across domains such as HR, infrastructure, finance, and strategic technology consulting. Its experience in delivery models like managed services and build-operate-transfer aligns with Hexaware’s vision to offer high-accountability, AI-enabled offshore operations.

The newly launched GCC 2.0 service line blends SMC Squared’s delivery models with Hexaware’s platform-driven IT capabilities. The combined offering aims to help enterprises transition from conventional outsourcing models to GCCs that integrate AI, automation, and scalable delivery.

Hexaware stated that this acquisition strengthens its ability to offer full-stack GCC services, from advisory and setup to operations and optimisation, to global clients seeking scalable, cost-efficient, and innovation-ready delivery hubs.

SMC Squared’s client list includes global firms in manufacturing, commerce, healthcare, and financial services. One such client, Papa John’s International, credited SMC with building integrated offshore teams and modernising its enterprise systems. With Hexaware’s acquisition, these services are expected to expand further across new regions, including Latin America, the UK, and Europe.

As the demand for strategic offshore centres grows, industry bodies like Nasscom and Zinnov forecast that India’s GCC market could exceed USD 100 billion by 2030. This shift is driven by enterprises seeking outcome-focused models powered by digital and AI.

With this acquisition, Hexaware positions itself as a key player in the evolving GCC landscape, offering AI-first solutions and global capability at scale.

