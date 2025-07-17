SRF unifies cybersecurity across IT and OT using Tenable One

SRF a chemical-based multi-business manufacturing company, has strengthened its cybersecurity posture by adopting the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. The initiative marks a strategic shift towards unifying cyber risk visibility across its IT and operational technology (OT) environments, an increasingly vital need amid rising cyber threats targeting industrial systems.

Advertisment

As manufacturing sectors grow more digitised, organisations face the challenge of protecting complex environments without compromising performance or agility. SRF recognised the urgency of this balance, particularly in the face of evolving ransomware, phishing, and supply chain attacks.

“Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and pervasive across both IT and OT systems,” noted Sanjay Rao, President and Chief Information Officer at SRF Limited. “We needed a platform that not only detects vulnerabilities but also prioritises them in a way that aligns with business continuity and operational efficiency.”

By implementing Tenable One, SRF gains a consolidated view of its cyber risk exposure, enabling better-informed decision-making. The platform facilitates comparisons against industry benchmarks and offers deeper insights into OT assets, an area increasingly exploited by attackers. Notably, research from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) shows that 90% of initial access to critical infrastructure stems from identity exposures within IT systems.

Advertisment

Rajeev Verma, SRF’s Chief Information Security Officer, explained that while the company has long used Tenable to assess IT risks, its expansion into OT security is a logical evolution. “Cybersecurity is about prioritising the vulnerabilities that matter most. With Tenable One, we can now do that across the enterprise, from the data centre to the production floor.”

As part of its broader SecureOT initiative, SRF is establishing a centralised OT security monitoring centre, upgrading network segmentation, and integrating advanced threat detection tools. These steps aim to reduce cyber risk while supporting regulatory compliance and operational resilience.

This integrated approach reflects SRF’s commitment to embedding cybersecurity into its digital transformation roadmap. By unifying risk management across IT and OT, the company sets a precedent for industrial cybersecurity strategy in the manufacturing sector.

Advertisment

Read More :

Zendesk expands AI capabilities to advance resolution platform vision

Human-AI Trust to drive USD 450B agentic AI surge

Advertisment

OutSystems launches agent workbench for enterprise AI

Securonix, LA Tech team up for AI-powered security