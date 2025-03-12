CyberArk, Device Authority, & Microsoft Introduce Zero Trust Solution

CyberArk and Device Authority, in collaboration with Microsoft, have introduced a solution designed to enhance and scale connected device authentication for enterprise applications using Zero Trust principles. The solution helps manufacturers mitigate cybersecurity risks associated with connected devices in factory floors and edge environments by providing robust identity security, automated access management, and device lifecycle protection.

As the manufacturing industry undergoes digital transformation, the convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) is driving increased connectivity to optimize operations. However, each connected device introduces cybersecurity vulnerabilities. To address these risks, the NIST reference architecture for IoT, introduced in May 2024, provides a framework for secure onboarding, continuous device management, and threat monitoring throughout the device lifecycle. The collaboration between Microsoft, CyberArk, and Device Authority enables organizations to implement scalable security solutions aligned with this framework.

Each partner contributes key capabilities to this end-to-end NIST-compliant security architecture:

Microsoft secures device management and real-time monitoring through Azure IoT and Defender for IoT. The cloud-edge integration ensures consistent device security, even in remote and air-gapped environments.

CyberArk enforces privileged access management, restricting unauthorized access to critical devices and systems while applying automated security policies to minimize manual intervention.

Device Authority automates secure device onboarding, identity credentialing, and encryption, reducing human error, improving incident response, and maintaining data integrity across the connected ecosystem.

Device Authority CEO Darron Antill, commented, “Manufacturers often face unique security challenges, particularly at the edge, where devices operate in remote or decentralized locations. Edge environments introduce added vulnerabilities thanks to high device density, varying network connectivity, and intermittent monitoring, but there is still the need for real-time decision-making. This complex environment requires a solution operating across widely dispersed devices and locations to help ensure device and data security and operational continuity. Our joint solution addresses these challenges with a unified solution that enables manufacturers to protect devices from malicious access and maintain operational resilience, even in the most distributed settings.”

Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberArk, added, “The complexity of the security challenges faced by manufacturers, in particular, means that no single solution can enable an organization to be fully compliant with important NIST guidelines, while creating a piecemeal solution is impractical. By joining forces, we are smoothing the way for people to implement NIST compliance best practices, extending privileged access management controls across the entire spectrum of identities.”

Dayan Rodriquez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft, concluded, “As connected technologies become more embedded in manufacturers' operations, protecting these devices is critical. This collaboration provides manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to their IoT security, directly aligned with NIST’s latest guidelines. With an ecosystem-based security solution, manufacturers can protect their operations from the factory floor to the edge, ensuring regulatory compliance and resilience against cyber threats."

