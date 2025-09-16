CyberArk expands leadership team with Cheif Trust Officer, CIO appointments

CyberArk, the identity security provider, has announced two senior leadership appointments aimed at driving innovation and strengthening customer trust.

Omer Grossman, who has served as Chief Information Officer since late 2022, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Trust Officer and Head of CYBR Unit. In his expanded role, Grossman will focus on building trust with customers, partners, and the wider cybersecurity community. He will also lead CyberArk’s CYBR Unit, which offers advisory services, adversary simulation, incident response, and research.

Succeeding Grossman, Ariel Pisetzky has been named Chief Information Officer. Pisetzky will oversee IT Engineering, Operations and Services, Business Applications, Data and AI, and Security. With more than two decades of IT leadership experience, he previously served as Vice President of Information Technology & Cyber at Taboola, where he led global IT strategy and infrastructure. Pisetzky is also an active member of the Team8 CISO Village, a global network of cybersecurity leaders.

Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk, said, “Ariel’s proven ability to build world-class IT organisations and Omer’s expanded leadership role reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, trust and operational excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome Ariel to CyberArk and congratulate Omer on his new role. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our strategy, deepen customer trust, and advance our vision that every identity must be secured with the right level of privilege controls.”

The CYBR Unit will serve as a hub of expertise, combining consulting services, simulation exercises, incident response and executive collaboration. By aligning security strategies with business goals, the unit aims to provide customers with practical frameworks to strengthen identity security.

With these appointments, CyberArk underscores its focus on operational excellence and executive engagement, as identity security continues to play a central role in digital transformation.

