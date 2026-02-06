Cyient leadership appointments strengthen global growth strategy

Cyient Limited has announced key leadership appointments to strengthen its executive team and advance the company’s growth across strategic initiatives, technology, and global markets. Rajkumar Ravindranathan joins as Chief Growth Officer, while Harjott Atrii takes on the role of Chief Business Officer – Strategic Initiatives.

Experienced leaders with global exposure

Rajkumar Ravindranathan brings over 25 years of experience in AI, digital, and engineering services across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. He most recently served as Chief Business Officer for EMEA and APAC at L&T Technology Services, managing regional strategy, business growth, and P&L, and previously held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, overseeing Digital, Industry 4.0, IoT, and Engineering Services across multiple geographies.

Harjott Atrii, with more than 27 years of experience, joins to lead Cyient’s technology business focusing on Digital and AI. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Rackspace Technology, where he drove growth through Private Cloud and Private AI platform launches. His experience spans BFSI, Healthcare, and Hi-Tech industries across the USA, EMEA, and APAC.

Strategic focus on technology and AI

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director & CEO, Cyient, highlighted that the appointments support the next phase of technology-driven growth. He said the leadership additions will help accelerate market-relevant offerings, strengthen core technology partnerships, and expand operations in Products, Plants, and Networks.

Leaders emphasize innovation and scalable solutions

Commenting on his new role, Rajkumar Ravindranathan said he looks forward to leveraging Cyient’s expertise to bridge complex engineering challenges with scalable, future-ready solutions, aiming to accelerate growth and deliver long-term value.

Harjott Atrii noted that engineering excellence combined with Digital and AI capabilities enables faster decision-making, greater automation, and scalable business outcomes, positioning Cyient to help customers improve innovation, efficiency, and resilience in the Industry 5.0 era.

Building on a foundation of global experience

These appointments reinforce Cyient’s commitment to expanding its global leadership and technology footprint. Both executives bring extensive international experience, market insight, and a track record of scaling high-impact businesses to support Cyient’s strategic objectives.

