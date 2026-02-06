Vanderlande India Innovation Centre opens in Pune

Vanderlande has opened the Vanderlande India Innovation Centre in Pune, marking a significant step in the company’s engineering and innovation strategy. The facility is designed as a collaboration-led environment where teams can co-create, test, and develop end-to-end automation solutions for global customers.

The Centre will focus on engineering and innovation across robotic automation, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and digital-physical integration, supporting operations in warehousing, airports, and parcel domains.

A milestone for Vanderlande India’s GCC journey

The launch of the Vanderlande India Innovation Centre represents an important milestone in the evolution of Vanderlande India as a Global Capability Centre. With this addition, the GCC further consolidates its position as the company’s second-largest technology hub worldwide, after the Netherlands.

The Centre reflects a long-term commitment to expanding high-value engineering roles, nurturing technical talent, and accelerating innovation initiatives originating from India.

Integrated space for research, testing, and development

Located in Pune and spread across two acres, the Vanderlande India Innovation Centre brings together global collaboration, research and development, training, and system testing within a single environment. The facility supports end-to-end ownership of Vanderlande’s systems, enabling closer alignment across the full engineering lifecycle.

Teams working at the Centre will engage with real-world applications, deepen technical capabilities, and contribute directly to the automation journeys of customers worldwide.

Supporting global innovation priorities

Commenting on the launch, Astrid van Druten, Chief Financial Officer, Vanderlande, said the Centre reflects the company’s confidence in India’s growing role in its technology journey. She noted that automation has become essential for customers and that innovation centres play a key role in developing efficient, continuously improving solutions aligned with the company’s core values.

Manish Patil, Managing Director, Vanderlande India, said the inauguration marks a milestone that reflects continued investment and confidence in the India organisation. He added that the Centre supports the company’s ambition to build global capabilities and strengthen its contribution to worldwide operations.

From execution to innovation

Vanderlande India has grown over the years from a small support office into a Global Capability Centre with more than 1,300 employees. Its scope today includes research and development, software development, core engineering disciplines, and shared services.

The Vanderlande India Innovation Centre represents the next phase of this evolution, shifting the organisation’s role from execution-led delivery to innovation-driven engineering, further advancing the company’s “Everyday Better” journey.

