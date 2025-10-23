Dell launches pro max with GB10: Desktop supercomputing for the AI era

Dell Technologies has announced the launch of the Dell Pro Max with GB10, a groundbreaking desktop workstation powered by NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture and DGX OS, designed to bring data centre-class AI performance directly to the desktop. The system introduces a new standard for local AI computation, empowering teams to develop, train, and deploy large-scale models securely and efficiently, without relying on the cloud.

With 128GB of unified memory, the Dell Pro Max with GB10 supports AI models up to 200 billion parameters and delivers up to 1000 FP4 TOPS, offering unmatched scalability and performance. The workstation comes pre-installed with CUDA, JupyterLab, Docker, and AI Workbench, enabling users to start building and experimenting within minutes.

For power users, connecting two Dell Pro Max with GB10 systems creates a single-node cluster capable of supporting 400 billion-parameter models, redefining what’s possible for on-premises AI development.

“When memory becomes the bottleneck, teams face a choice: compress models and risk accuracy, or turn to costly cloud solutions,” said a Dell spokesperson. “With the Pro Max with GB10, that compromise ends. It delivers secure, scalable AI performance right where innovation happens.”

Four User Groups That Benefit from the Dell Pro Max with GB10

1. Academic Researchers: Accelerated Discovery

For universities and research institutions, computing bottlenecks often slow progress. The Dell Pro Max with GB10 enables researchers to run large models like Llama 3.3 70B directly on their desktops, facilitating faster experimentation, iteration, and discovery without dependence on shared clusters or external compute.

2. Startups: Agility Without Overhead

Startups can now access enterprise-grade compute locally, eliminating the complexity and cost of distributed infrastructure. Founders can prototype, fine-tune, and validate AI models without relying on the cloud, enabling rapid product development and predictable operational costs.

3. Regulated Industries: Secure AI On-Premises

For sectors like banking and healthcare, keeping sensitive data on-site is essential. With the Dell Pro Max with GB10, organisations can train and deploy advanced AI applications, such as fraud detection or diagnostic imaging, entirely within their secure environments, maintaining compliance and data integrity.

4. Individual Creators: Democratised AI Innovation

Independent developers, creators, and entrepreneurs can now harness data centre-level AI power from their desktops. Whether fine-tuning vision models, training generative characters, or building AI-driven content, the Dell Pro Max with GB10 brings supercomputing performance to personal workspaces.

Desktop Supercomputing Without Barriers

The Dell Pro Max with GB10 represents a major step forward in on-premises AI enablement. By bridging the gap between breakthrough ideas and computational power, it allows users to innovate securely, accelerate insights, and control their AI future, all from their own workspace.

The Dell Pro Max with GB10 is available in India at a starting price of INR 3,99,000, offering an unprecedented combination of capability, scalability, and accessibility for professionals and creators alike.

