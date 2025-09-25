Dell strengthens private cloud solutions for modern workloads

Dell Technologies has unveiled major advancements in its private cloud infrastructure, focusing on helping enterprises manage both traditional and modern workloads with greater speed, efficiency and security.

For IT teams, the challenge of balancing legacy applications with modern workloads continues to grow. Rising costs, evolving virtualisation needs and vendor lock-in concerns are pushing organisations to adopt disaggregated private clouds that combine compute, storage and cyber resilience. These solutions promise more flexibility, greater choice and stronger control over data. Dell’s latest portfolio updates reflect this shift, putting automation, cyber resilience and seamless integration at the centre of private cloud operations.

At the heart of the strategy is the Dell Automation Platform, now available for both on-premises and SaaS deployments. This allows enterprises to scale private cloud environments while managing them through their preferred cloud OS stack. With support for Dell PowerStore, PowerFlex and PowerMax, the platform also brings AI-driven automation for monitoring and infrastructure management. The integration of Dell NativeEdge expands its reach, providing a full-stack solution designed to simplify operations across distributed data centre and edge environments.

Storage remains the backbone of private cloud infrastructure, and Dell has placed strong emphasis on innovation here. PowerStore has been enhanced with a new QLC flash model and tighter integration with Nutanix Cloud Platform, offering enterprises more flexibility in how they deploy and scale workloads. The latest upgrades combine high-capacity performance with improved cost efficiency while embedding stronger security features such as anomaly detection, biometric authentication and replication over fibre channel. AI-powered self-healing capabilities promise faster issue resolution, reducing downtime and easing the load on IT teams.

PowerFlex, Dell’s resilient software-defined block storage, now features the Scalable Availability Engine. Built on a fully distributed, erasure-coded architecture, it promises higher efficiency, reduced footprint and greater resiliency. For organisations managing large-scale deployments, the improvements mean storing more data in less space and ensuring continuous availability even during hardware failures.

PowerMax, positioned for mission-critical workloads, brings fresh gains in automation and performance. Software updates are faster and simpler, with one-click updates completing in seconds. The platform now supports QLC drives for capacity-heavy applications and expands its already strong security profile with features like Single Sign-On through Microsoft Entra ID and encrypted alerts.

On the cyber resilience front, Dell PowerProtect introduces new appliances and software designed to protect against evolving threats. The compact Data Domain DD3410 offers enterprise-level security in smaller environments, while the PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance centralises management with anomaly detection, immutability and integrity features to speed recovery from attacks. Together, these updates strengthen the foundation for modern data centres operating across virtual, cloud-native and containerised workloads.

Industry voices underline the significance of these updates. “As Indian enterprises embrace AI and digital transformation, the need for agile, secure and energy-efficient private cloud infrastructure is more urgent than ever,” said Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. He added that Dell’s innovations are designed to help businesses modernise with faster, more resilient data centre solutions.

Travis Vigil, Senior VP, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies, echoed this view, noting that the upgrades go beyond addressing current challenges. “Our latest storage and cyber resilience advancements are designed to help organisations build private clouds that are smarter, more secure and ready to handle both traditional and modern workloads,” he said.

The partnership with Nutanix adds another dimension. “With our Nutanix Cloud Platform soon supporting Dell PowerStore, we will be giving customers a new choice in how they architect their virtualised environments,” said Thomas Cornely, Senior VP, Product Management, Nutanix. “This integration will deliver an enterprise-grade solution that meets today’s demands for flexibility, while allowing organisations to build confidently with Dell infrastructure.”

Analysts see the move as timely. “Organisations today face the dual challenge of managing traditional and modern workloads while navigating rising costs and evolving IT demands,” said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. “Dell’s latest advancements in storage and cyber resilience provide a comprehensive and flexible foundation for disaggregated private cloud environments, empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency, security and scalability across their IT operations.”

