Dell Tech Forum 2025: Showcases AI power, fuels India’s digital future

Dell Technologies successfully wrapped up two editions of its premier annual event, Dell Technologies Forum 2025 held in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. Centered around the theme of ‘Reimagine What’s Possible’, the forums brought together over 2,000 attendees including customers, partners, CIOs and industry experts to explore how technology continues to advance human progress. The event outlined the transformative impact of AI and other emerging technologies in shaping India's digital future.

The main sessions at both venues in India began with an inspiring keynote titled ‘A Billion Dreams. One Digital Future,’ delivered by Manish Gupta, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India. His address highlighted India’s impressive AI journey and reaffirmed Dell’s deep-rooted commitment to powering the nation's tech driven growth.

The keynote set an optimistic and visionary tone, underlining how innovation can bring bold aspirations to life for millions. Carrying the focus on actionable strategies, the forum included key sessions designed to help organisations convert innovation into measurable outcomes. In Bengaluru, Sam Burd, president & chief strategy officer, Dell Technologies, led a session titled ‘Transform Innovation into Action.’ In Mumbai, Peter Marrs, president of Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies, shared the same compelling message, offering practical guidance to help organisations speed up their digital transformation.

During his keynote address, Manish Gupta, MD emphasised, “India’s digital evolution is shaping a new wave of innovation and global impact and at Dell Technologies, we are honoured to play a pivotal role in this journey. By collaborating with India’s exceptional talent and harnessing our deep R&D and technology strength, we are enabling organisations across industries of all scales to accelerate innovation, boost agility, and effectively scale their AI infrastructure.” He further stated, “As the world moves towards agentic AI and sovereign AI, our focus stays on building secure, scalable, and future-ready ecosystems that unlock the true power of emerging technologies - driving sustainable development and positioning India at the forefront of the global digital economy.”

Prominent Attendees and Speakers Participation

The Bengaluru forum featured distinguished speakers including Shankar Subramanian, general manager – AI Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies; Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder & CEO, Gnani.AI; Sharad Singhi, founder & CEO, Neysa Network Pvt. Ltd. and Mridu Bhandari, broadcast journalist, public speaking coach & startup founder. Their expertise and insights brought fresh energy to the conversations around the future of AI, innovation, and the changing digital landscape. Praval Singh, VP of marketing and customer experience at Zoho Corporation, also shared how Dell AI Factory is playing a vital role in helping Zoho develop its AI stack and accelerate the launch of advanced AI models.

In Mumbai, the forum convened a distinguished panel driving transformation across various sectors. Prominent attendees included Neelakantan Venkataraman, vice president and global head cloud and edge business, Tata Communications, Abhishek Sukhwal, head of infrastructure (Cloud, DC, Network) at Mahindra Group and Sriram Sridharan, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan.

Alongside other industry people , they engaged in insightful conversations around the evolution of AI, cloud infrastructure, legal frameworks, and the future of technological innovation. The panel discussion on ‘AI – India’s New Big Frontier’ brought together voices of different people in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The session explored how India is developing a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem that reflects the nation’s rich diversity while strengthening its global competitiveness.

The forums in Mumbai and Bengaluru featured notable visionaries including Rakesh Sharma, India’s first cosmonaut and former IAF test pilot; R. Balki, renowned filmmaker and former chairman & CCO of Lowe Lintas; and Dr. S. Somanath, renowned space scientist and former ISRO chairman. Together, they delved into the shared elements between space exploration,cinematic storytelling and the enduring spirit that drives innovation across industries.

As a key component of the Dell Technologies Forum 2025, an exclusive Partner Summit brought together 115 partners for an engaging exchange of insights and opportunities. The forum served as a platform to reaffirm Dell Technologies’ commitment to its channel ecosystem while highlighting the changing market landscape in India.

The session kicked off with a keynote on channel growth opportunities by Vivek Malhotra, senior director, India, Dell Technologies,focusing on emerging opportunities for channel growth, this was followed by updates from Gupta and Burd emphasising the importance of Dell’s partner-led strategy. Bringing in an external perspective, Sheena Wee, principal analyst at Canalys, offered an analysis of India’s market outlook.

A fireside conversation featuring Ravi Bharadwaj, vice president, partner ecosystem, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies and Jacinta Quah, vice president, client solutions sales Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies explored how partners can accelerate speed to market. The discussion highlighted how leveraging Dell Technologies’ programs,incentives and comprehensive portfolio- especially in the AI PC space can create significant growth opportunities.

The AI Experience Zone was the centre of the forum, showcasing Dell Technologies innovations to life through engaging and immersive showcases. The AI-in-a-Box provided attendees with a hands-on view of how Dell Technologies streamlines and accelerates AI implementation for enterprises. A standout feature was the Dell Pro Max showcase, which included live demos from Independent Software Vendors alongside the latest Dell Pro Max launches.

Demonstrating its dedication to sustainability and social responsibility, the forum also launched impactful ESG initiatives. “Pedal for Light” encouraged participants to cycle, with every minute of pedalling funding solar lamps that allowed 250 children to access safe, smoke-free light for studying. Complementing this effort, “Scan to Grow” invited attendees to contribute simply by QR code scans, leading to a commitment to plant 1,000 trees – promoting a greener and more sustainable future.

Both the forums acted as dynamic platforms for fostering connections, exchanging ideas, and celebrating collaborative spirit. By uniting such experts with so much calibre, the Dell Technologies Forum 2025 inspired attendees to adopt visionary thinking, drive innovation across industries, and collectively build an inclusive and innovative digital future.

