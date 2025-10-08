Dell Technologies appoints Atul Mehta as senior director and GM for India channels

Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Atul Mehta as Senior Director and General Manager – India Channels. In his new role, Atul will drive Dell’s strategic channel partnerships and accelerate growth across its partner ecosystem in India.

Based in Gurgaon, Atul joins Dell’s India leadership team and will report to Ravi Bharadwaj, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, APJC, Dell Technologies. He succeeds Vivek Malhotra, who is transitioning into a new role supporting India sales within the organisation.

Ravi Bharadwaj, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, APJC, Dell Technologies, said, “We’re excited to have Atul lead our channel operations in India. His deep understanding of the Indian market will be instrumental in strengthening our channel ecosystem. Atul’s commitment to partner success and innovation will help us deliver even greater value to our customers in India. I would also like to thank Vivek for his exceptional leadership over the years and am excited for his next chapter within the company.”

Driving growth and innovation through channel partnerships

Speaking on his appointment, Atul said, “India’s technology landscape is transforming rapidly with the rise of AI and generative AI technologies. Our channel partners play a crucial role in harnessing this potential. I’m excited to collaborate with our incredible partner community to drive innovation, growth and meaningful impact for businesses across India.”

Atul brings more than two decades of experience in the technology industry and has been with Dell Technologies since 2007. In his most recent role as General Manager of the India Consumer Business, he guided the team through significant growth and transformation over the past five years.

Known for his strategic leadership and collaborative approach, Atul is recognised for building strong partner relationships and fostering sustainable business growth. His appointment underscores Dell Technologies’ continued focus on strengthening its channel ecosystem and driving partner-led success in India’s fast-evolving technology landscape.

