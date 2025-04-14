Dell Technologies Unveils Infrastructure Innovations

Dell Technologies introduces advancements across its range of servers, storage and data protection portfolios designed to help organisations achieve data center modernisation.

Dell PowerEdge Servers

Dell PowerEdge R470, R570, R670, and R770 servers with Intel Xeon 6 Processors with P-cores are single and double-socket servers in 1U and 2U form factors that easily handle demanding traditional and emerging workloads like HPC, virtualisation, analytics and AI inferencing.

Improves Workload Consolidation: Consolidate legacy platforms, freeing up power and up to 80% of space per 42U rack with the Dell PowerEdge R770. These systems save up to half of the energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions and support up to 50% more cores per processors1 and 67% increased performance. This reduces data center footprints to help achieve sustainability goals and lower the overall total cost of ownership without sacrificing performance.

Delivers Extreme Power with Efficiency: The powerful and efficient Dell PowerEdge R570 achieves record-breaking Intel performance per watt, helping enterprises save on energy costs while maintaining high performance workloads.

Future-Ready Designs: Simplify and future-proof operations with the Data Center – Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture, as part of the Open Compute Project (OCP). DC-MHS standardises server design, supporting easier integration into existing infrastructure, improving customer choice.

Streamlined management: PowerEdge servers deliver streamlined management and robust protection through Dell OpenManage enhancements and Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (IDRAC 10) updates, including real-time monitoring. When paired with PERC13 PCIe Gen 5 HW Raid controller, customers can see up to a 33X reduction in write latency.

“Modern applications require a new breed of infrastructure that will help customers keep pace with ever changing data center demands,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “From storage to servers to networking to data protection, only Dell Technologies provides an end-to-end disaggregated infrastructure portfolio that helps customers reduce complexity, increase IT agility and accelerate data center modernisation.”

