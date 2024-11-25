Dell Technologies with Microsoft Announces AI, Cybersecurity Upgrades

Dell Technologies has unveiled new AI capabilities designed to support joint customers with Microsoft in simplifying AI adoption and accelerating deployment. These innovations aim to enhance the ability to handle demanding workloads within multi-cloud environments, catering to the growing need for efficient AI integration across industries.

Enhanced Data Protection and Cyber Resiliency

The collaboration also focuses on improving data protection and cyber resiliency. New features help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks, offering robust solutions to safeguard against evolving cyber threats.

Support for Multicloud Environments

The enhancements are tailored to optimize performance in multi-cloud setups, ensuring flexibility and scalability for enterprises as they implement AI and cybersecurity solutions.

Dell Technologies and Microsoft continue to build on their partnership, delivering solutions that address critical challenges in AI adoption and security for a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“Organizations modernizing their IT strategies to support emerging workloads, like AI, need solutions that help them innovate faster, control costs and protect data across multi-cloud environments,” said Arthur Lewis, President, of Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “Our storage software, data protection and services advancements help customers in Microsoft environments accelerate their transformation efforts quickly and securely.”

"The AI landscape is rapidly evolving from an emerging sector to a critical driver of business innovation. At Dell Technologies, we are taking a proactive approach to meet these demands with solutions that not only accelerate AI adoption but also enhance control, data protection, and cyber resilience in Microsoft environments. AI is fundamentally transforming business operations and customer experiences, yet many organizations struggle with the complexities of rapid deployment and scaling AI workloads. By enabling seamless AI integration, we empower Indian enterprises to drive lasting transformation and position themselves for success in the future of work," said Anil Sethi, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

Dell Technologies has announced new offerings under the Dell AI Factory, developed in partnership with Microsoft, to accelerate AI adoption and improve performance for joint customers.

Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will soon provide a Dell-managed solution designed to simplify deployment and management. Key features include:

Enhanced Performance: Burst capacity for performance-intensive AI workloads through a scalable architecture.

Simplified Operations: Seamless data mobility and consistent management across on-premises and cloud environments.

Integrated Insights: Native integration with Microsoft AI tools for quicker data-driven decision-making.

Dell introduces services to simplify AI adoption and enable custom AI solutions:

Accelerator Services for Copilot+ PCs: Expert support for implementing productivity and efficiency-enhancing features.

Services for Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Studio: Tailored development and implementation of Copilot agents and AI solutions.

Implementation Services for Microsoft Azure AI Services: Support for AI application development on Dell’s Azure Local solutions to address new business opportunities.

Data Protection and Cybersecurity Solutions

Dell Technologies has introduced data protection and security enhancements for Microsoft customers, focusing on robust data management and cyber resiliency.

Dell APEX Protection Services for Microsoft Azure



This Dell-managed, AI-powered service ensures cloud data protection and cyber resiliency across various environments, including edge locations and data centres. Key benefits:

Cyber Resiliency: Zero trust security features like immutability, encryption, multi-factor authentication, and role-based access controls.

Ransomware Protection: Efficient recovery options for both traditional and modern workloads.

Accelerated Recovery: AI-powered CyberSense threat intelligence reduces recovery time by up to 80%.

New Security Services for Microsoft Environments

Advisory Services for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC): Recommendations for aligning cybersecurity with CMMC guidelines using Microsoft solutions.

Managed Detection and Response with Microsoft: 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, investigation, and response provided by Dell experts.

“Our customers are looking for ways to modernize their IT infrastructure and adopt hybrid cloud services safely and securely,” said Aung Oo, VP of Azure Storage, at Microsoft. “Dell Technologies is enabling their customers to bring their existing knowledge, trusted platforms, and enterprise data to Azure to speed the adoption of critical technologies including Azure AI Services.”

