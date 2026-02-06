DEP partners with AVL on CAE toolchain

Detroit Engineered Products and AVL have announced a DEP-AVL strategic partnership focused on optimising the propulsion design cycle for mobility applications. The collaboration brings together DEP’s MeshWorks platform and AVL EXCITE to deliver an integrated toolchain for computer-aided engineering workflows.

As part of the agreement, AVL will act as an authorised distributor of MeshWorks to mobility companies across the United States and Europe.

Integrated toolchain for CAE engineers

The combined toolchain allows CAE engineers to generate finite element models directly from CAD data, parameterise them, and carry out shape and topology optimisation. These models can then be used within AVL EXCITE for dynamic and acoustic simulations.

By enabling rapid CAE iterations without keeping CAD continuously in the loop, the toolchain is intended to reduce development time while maintaining simulation accuracy.

Applications across mobility segments

According to the companies, the integrated technologies can be applied across a range of mobility segments. These include light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as marine and aerospace applications.

The approach is designed to support performance, weight, and cost optimisation throughout the propulsion development process.

Expanding access through distribution

Under the DEP AVL strategic partnership, AVL’s role as an authorised distributor is expected to extend the reach of MeshWorks among mobility-focused organisations in the United States and Europe. This distribution model aims to embed the optimisation platform more deeply into existing CAE workflows.

Radha Krishnan, President & Founder, Detroit Engineered Products, said the partnership combines MeshWorks’ parametric optimisation capabilities with AVL’s global reach, creating value for CAE professionals in key markets.

Mick Winship, Executive Director for Advanced Simulation Technologies at AVL, said the collaboration allows engineers to integrate MeshWorks with AVL tools to enhance existing workflows. He added that the integrated toolchain provides the simulation products and processes needed to optimise performance, weight, and cost during development.

Focus on faster design cycles

At its core, the DEP AVL strategic partnership is positioned around accelerating propulsion design cycles through closer integration of modelling, optimisation, and simulation. By reducing dependencies between CAD and CAE processes, the companies aim to support more efficient and iterative engineering workflows.

