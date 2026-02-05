Onix EMEA expansion gains senior leadership

Onix, a data, cloud, and AI services provider and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, is stepping up its regional ambitions as part of a broader Onix EMEA expansion strategy. The company has appointed Vittorio Sanvito as Managing Director, EMEA, underlining its intent to scale operations and customer engagement across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The move reflects a sharper focus on regional execution as enterprises across EMEA increase investments in cloud, data, and AI modernisation.

Leadership appointment anchored in partner experience

Sanvito joins Onix from Google Cloud, where he served as EMEA COO and Managing Director, Partners and Alliances. His background also includes leadership roles at AWS and a 21-year tenure at HPE, giving him long-standing exposure to enterprise technology adoption and partner-led growth models.

At Onix, he will be responsible for sales and business development, go-to-market strategy, and country-level growth plans across EMEA. His remit also includes overseeing solutions delivery, strengthening customer relationships, and expanding the company’s Google Cloud partnership in the region.

Sanjay Singh, CEO, Onix, said Vittorio’s understanding of the European cloud landscape and experience within Google Cloud position him to help scale the business while maintaining close customer alignment. He added that EMEA is a strategic growth engine for the company, with execution now a clear priority.

Local execution with a global delivery model

As part of its Onix EMEA expansion, the company is positioning itself around a market approach that combines global scale with localised execution. This model is designed to support large, multi-country enterprises while addressing regional regulations, data residency requirements, and industry-specific needs.

The strategy places emphasis on tailoring go-to-market plans at the country level, rather than relying on a uniform regional playbook. This is intended to balance delivery consistency with sensitivity to local operating environments.

IP-led services built around Wingspan

Central to Onix’s differentiation is its IP-led services model, enabled by Wingspan, the company’s proprietary agentic data and AI platform. Wingspan is designed to accelerate time-to-value for data modernisation, agentic AI initiatives, and Google Gemini Enterprise deployments.

The platform aims to bridge the gap between modern data foundations and enterprise-ready AI, supporting organisations as they move from data transformation to measurable business outcomes. According to Onix, Wingspan enables faster and more responsible AI operationalisation at scale.

Existing footprint and enterprise engagements

Onix already works with several large enterprises across EMEA, delivering complex and large-scale data and AI transformations on Google Cloud. These engagements highlight the company’s ability to operate across multiple countries while managing scale and delivery complexity.

Sanvito said the EMEA region represents a significant opportunity, noting that the combination of Google Cloud expertise, the Wingspan platform, and a customer-first, localised approach positions Onix to support organisations pursuing responsible innovation.

Focus on long-term regional growth

As cloud and AI adoption accelerates across EMEA, Onix is positioning itself as a long-term transformation partner. The company’s current focus remains on scalable, secure, and outcome-driven solutions that align technology investments with business priorities across industries.

The leadership appointment and emphasis on local execution indicate that the Onix EMEA expansion is moving from intent to structured regional scale.

