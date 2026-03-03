ASIRT TechDay #135 spotlights channel collaboration

ASIRT TechDay #135 brought together members of the IT channel ecosystem in Mumbai as the association approaches 14 years of operations. The event, held at Hotel Parle International in Vile Parle (E), combined technology presentations, regulatory awareness and community initiatives under a single platform.

The programme reflected ASIRT’s continued focus on structured collaboration and professional development within its growing member base.

Reflecting on 14 years of growth

The evening opened with remarks from Chetan Shah, Founder of Xpress Computers and one of the founding members of the Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology. He traced the association’s journey from its early days to its current network of nearly 300 members.

According to Shah, ASIRT’s model is built around active collaboration. The association now operates eight consortia that meet regularly to support business growth and peer engagement.

The milestone year underscores the association’s role as a structured platform for system integrators and retailers within the technology ecosystem.

Technology sessions across segments

The event featured multiple technology briefings covering hardware, AI tools, networking and automation.

Abhrajit Choudhury from iMin presented Google Certified Android Commercial Devices, including kiosks, digital signage systems, POS terminals and handheld devices aimed at enterprise deployments.

Mukesoft Consultants introduced its AI Email Insight solution, designed to integrate with business email servers. The platform provides structured visibility into incoming and outgoing communications, enabling leadership teams to monitor workflows and decision patterns.

Sujit Shetty, Country Head at Alcatel Lucent, delivered a session on networking in the digital environment. The discussion covered autonomous networks, IoT integration and innovation-led transformation strategies.

Nisarg from Ebullent Automation presented premium home automation offerings, including home theatre systems, architectural lighting solutions and an energy-saving product branded AirconSave.

Skill development initiative recognised

Beyond product showcases, ASIRT used the platform to recognise completion of the first round of its Skill Enhancement Training Program. Conducted by Jignesh Joshi of Vidhi Computers under an ASIRT-led initiative, the programme aimed at technical upskilling within member organisations.

Engineer certificates were formally handed over to founders of participating organisations. The recognition highlighted the association’s emphasis on technical competency alongside commercial collaboration.

Regulatory awareness: DPDPA focus

The Evolve Session featured Advocate Ajinkya Kurdukar, who presented a practical overview of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The session addressed compliance responsibilities and regulatory implications for IT businesses.

For channel partners, understanding data protection obligations is becoming increasingly relevant as clients demand stronger governance and documentation practices.

Networking and ecosystem continuity

The event concluded with a networking dinner, enabling members to engage informally and strengthen professional relationships.

As ASIRT moves toward completing 14 years, ASIRT TechDay #135 reflected a combination of business enablement, technology awareness and compliance education. The format reinforces the association’s role as a structured collaboration platform within Mumbai’s IT channel community.

Rather than focusing on a single theme, the evening demonstrated how technology, skills and regulatory readiness are converging within the channel ecosystem.

