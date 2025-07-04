_Maieutic raises $4.15M for AI-led chip design

Bengaluru-based Maieutic Semiconductor has secured $4.15 million in seed funding, co-led by Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners, to accelerate its generative AI-powered platform for analogue semiconductor design. The investment reflects growing interest in AI-led innovation within the traditionally manual and complex chip design ecosystem.

Maieutic’s platform is focused on enhancing early-stage analogue chip design workflows—an area historically underserved by automation. By applying generative AI (GenAI), the startup aims to significantly reduce design cycle times, assist in domain expert reviews, and enable automated trade-off analysis. These improvements could shorten design phases from weeks to days, offering increased efficiency in a field where precision is critical.

The founding team brings extensive experience in semiconductor design and AI systems. CEO Gireesh Rajendran, formerly the co-founder of radar startup Steradian Semiconductors, is joined by Ashish Lachhwani (Chief Business Officer), Rakesh Kumar (Chief Product Officer), and Krishna Sankar (Chief Technology Officer). Together, they hold more than 70 patents and have delivered products on a global scale.

The funding will be used to expand Maieutic’s engineering team and accelerate product development. The company is on an aggressive hiring path to support its go-to-market strategy and strengthen its platform's capabilities. With analogue integrated circuits playing a foundational role in sectors like automotive, industrial, and communication systems, the company is addressing a significant global demand.

Investors are optimistic about Maieutic’s potential to transform analogue design. Endiya Partners’ Managing Partner Sateesh Andra highlighted the team's deep domain expertise and the untapped opportunity in automating analogue workflows. Exfinity’s Chinnu Senthilkumar noted the complexity of analogue design and welcomed the startup’s bold use of GenAI to modernise a traditionally rigid field.

With global semiconductor revenues expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, and as India intensifies its push into chip manufacturing, Maieutic Semiconductor is emerging as a noteworthy player in the deep tech landscape, particularly in the analogue segment, which underpins nearly every modern electronic device.

