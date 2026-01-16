eScan AI-driven cybersecurity solutions showcased at events

As cyber threats become more persistent and intelligent, enterprises are reassessing how they secure increasingly complex digital environments. Against this backdrop, eScan AI-driven cybersecurity solutions were presented at two industry forums: Future IT & Technology Awareness Gujarat (FITAG) 2026 in Gandhinagar and CMDA 2026 in Pune.

The company used these platforms to engage with CISOs, IT leaders, system integrators, and technology decision-makers on emerging threat patterns and the evolving requirements of enterprise security.

Focus areas across two industry platforms

At FITAG 2026, discussions centred on data leakage prevention as organisations respond to India’s evolving data protection requirements. At CMDA 2026, the emphasis shifted toward securing cloud-native and hybrid environments, reflecting the growing adoption of distributed and cloud-based infrastructures.

Through both events, eScan highlighted the role of intelligent and automated security controls in reducing operational complexity while addressing modern threat scenarios.

Data loss prevention and regulatory readiness

A key part of the showcase was eScan Enterprise DLP, an AI-driven Data Loss Prevention solution designed to prevent both accidental and intentional data leakage across endpoints and cloud applications. The solution is positioned to support enterprises navigating increased compliance requirements under India’s DPDP Act.

The platform enables organisations to manage the use of AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini by applying granular controls that prevent sensitive data, including source code, customer information, and intellectual property, from being shared outside organisational boundaries. Audit trails and real-time policy enforcement are included to support compliance and oversight.

Threat detection and response capabilities

In addition to DLP, eScan demonstrated its Vision Core XDR platform. The solution correlates threat signals across endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, and email systems, using AI-powered detection and predictive intelligence to identify and respond to security incidents.

The company positioned the platform as a way to improve visibility across enterprise environments while enabling faster, coordinated responses to threats.

Perspective from the company

Commenting on eScan’s participation, Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, eScan, said that as cyber threats grow more sophisticated, security systems must become more intelligent rather than more complex. He added that the demonstrations at FITAG 2026 and CMDA 2026 focused on simplifying security management while helping organisations stay ahead of evolving risks.

Positioning for modern enterprise environments

Through its participation at both events, eScan AI-driven cybersecurity solutions were positioned around the needs of enterprises operating across endpoints, cloud platforms, and hybrid infrastructures. The company emphasised intelligent automation, predictive security, and regulatory alignment as central themes shaping its enterprise security portfolio.