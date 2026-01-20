eScan cybersecurity solutions advances QR code scanning in data loss prevention

eScan cybersecurity solutions has announced an enhancement to its eScan Enterprise Data Loss Prevention platform with the addition of automated QR code and Data Matrix barcode scanning. The update targets a weakness that security researchers have identified as a persistent blind spot in enterprise data protection systems.

The announcement comes amid growing evidence that QR codes are being used to bypass traditional security controls. In October 2025, researchers documented more than half a million phishing emails containing QR codes embedded in PDF attachments over a three-month period. Separately, a 2025 IEEE research paper analysing multiple DLP platforms found that most systems failed to detect data exfiltration attempts using QR codes.

The study described the issue as a significant vulnerability, noting that sensitive information hidden in visual codes often goes undetected.

Customer feedback highlights real-world misuse

According to the company, the enhancement was driven by customer feedback and internal security assessments.

“We noticed something our customers were telling us,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO of MicroWorld Technologies. “Employees were finding creative ways to bypass DLP controls, and QR codes kept coming up in security audits. When we looked at what other vendors were doing, we were surprised to find they weren’t scanning barcodes at all.”

The concern extends beyond accidental misuse. Security researchers have warned that QR codes can be deliberately used to conceal sensitive data, allowing it to leave organisations without triggering existing DLP policies.

How the new scanning capability works

The updated eScan DLP platform automatically decodes QR codes and Data Matrix barcodes embedded in images across email attachments, web uploads, and file transfers. Once decoded, the extracted content is subjected to the same inspection rules applied to text-based documents.

This includes scanning for credit card numbers, Aadhaar and PAN numbers, intellectual property, and other sensitive data patterns. The system also identifies suspicious encoded or encrypted content that may indicate intentional obfuscation attempts.

To ensure operational efficiency, the implementation includes timeout protections designed to maintain scanning performance while analysing visual data.

Rising QR-based threats across industries

Research from Keepnet Labs indicates that phishing via QR codes, often referred to as quishing, increased by 25% in 2025. Despite this rise, only 36% of such attacks were properly identified. The firm reported that nearly 29% of phishing emails in the energy, manufacturing, and retail sectors now contain malicious QR codes.

While many of these attacks focus on credential theft, security experts caution that the same techniques can be used for covert data exfiltration.

This risk was demonstrated in the IEEE study presented at the 2025 Computing and Communication Workshop. Researchers showed how QR codes could encode and extract corporate data without detection, as most DLP systems were not designed to decode visual information beyond basic optical character recognition.

Supporting industrial and enterprise use cases

In addition to QR codes, the eScan platform supports Data Matrix barcodes, which are widely used in manufacturing and logistics environments. By decoding these formats, the system extends data loss prevention coverage to sectors where visual codes are part of routine operations.

The company states that the feature can be enabled through the eScan DLP management interface and does not require additional hardware or cause significant performance impact.

Company background

MicroWorld Technologies has been serving enterprise customers for 25 years across more than 90 countries. The company employs over 300 professionals in its research and development team, with a focus on addressing emerging security gaps as workplace technologies evolve.