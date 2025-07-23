How eScan’s new feature quietly solves a big data problem

When a security risk isn’t malicious but still causes massive damage, it’s the kind that quietly slips under your IT radar. The kind that looks like business as usual until it isn’t.

Advertisment

Imagine this: A senior sales executive, caught between back-to-back calls, uploads a confidential pricing document. Except that, instead of the company’s Google Drive, it lands in her account. Not out of defiance. Just an honest mistake in a hurry. This is not theoretical. It’s the kind of digital slip that’s happening across hybrid workforces every day.

Now, Mumbai-based cybersecurity firm eScan says it has a fix. And not with another draconian all lockdown solution, but with something surprisingly elegant.

From brute force to finesse: eScan’s pivot in DLP thinking

Advertisment

Most data loss prevention tools are like firewalls made of concrete. They block. Halt. Deny. But in doing so, they often strangle employee workflows. Ask any IT admin juggling security policies and irate user tickets, and they’ll tell you the pain is real.

That’s where eScan’s new Comprehensive Workspace Tenant Control, embedded in its Enterprise DLP offering, feels like a course correction.

Instead of banning access to platforms like Dropbox, Google Workspace or Slack altogether, it does something much more surgical. It simply blocks logins from personal accounts and forces authentication via corporate credentials.

Advertisment

Think of it as an invisible gatekeeper that checks if you're using the office ID before you step into the cloud.

Why this matters now more than ever

Let’s zoom out. According to recent industry reports, India has seen a staggering 783 per cent rise in data theft incidents. Some are due to targeted attacks. But many are the result of mishaps just like the one we described above.

Advertisment

Even high-profile breaches like the exposure of Aadhaar data or the 180 million order records from Domino’s India have highlighted a crucial fact: We’re no longer fighting just hackers. We’re fighting human error.

In this climate, a feature that prevents accidental data exposure without blocking productivity is not just smart. It’s necessary.

Govind Rammurthy, CEO of eScan, summed it up best

Advertisment

“The challenge isn't always malicious intent. It’s the innocent actions like clicking the wrong cloud that can have disastrous results. Blocking everything isn't the answer. Controlling the how and where is.”

No disruption, just redirection

Here’s how it works in practice

Advertisment

An employee tries to upload files via their personal Google Drive

The system quietly intercepts and blocks personal login

It then prompts redirection to log in with corporate credentials

Access granted. Files shared. But now, securely

It covers an impressive list of Microsoft 365, Zoom, Atlassian, Webex, Slack, Dropbox, and even WeTransfer. So users don’t feel locked out of familiar tools. They’re just channelled through a safer route.

Shweta Thakare, VP Global Sales and Marketing at eScan, likens it to training wheels.

Advertisment

“We’re not telling people to stop riding. We’re just making sure they don’t fall while they do it.”

A modern problem rooted in an old habit

In the early 2000s, it was USB drives. Employees sneaking out files. Sometimes in the most bizarre ways. Remember the story of the pen drive disguised as a keychain. This prompted a wave of endpoint lockdowns and USB blocking policies.

But as work shifted to the cloud, so did data movement. Now, instead of smuggling files out physically, users again, unintentionally upload them to places IT can’t see or control.

eScan’s latest feature is essentially the cloud era equivalent of USB control, only much more nuanced.

Field tested and ready

eScan didn’t just build this in a lab. They tested it live with a large manufacturing firm in Western India.

The result

Over 200 personal login attempts blocked in just the first month

Zero complaints from users

No visible dip in productivity

That’s the gold standard in IT. Quite effective.

A senior IT manager from a consulting company in Mumbai put it plainly

“We finally feel like we’re ahead of the problem, not reacting to it. The system guides people gently, without making them feel like suspects.”

Why IT teams should pay attention

The appeal here isn’t just in the tech. It’s in how seamlessly it fits into the existing workflow.ws

No complex configurations

No user retraining needed

Integration with popular enterprise ecosystems is smooth

And the pricing, we’re told, is tuned for Indian enterprise realities

More importantly, it brings a sense of balance, something IT teams are desperate for. Security without shutdowns. Control without chaos.

Final thoughts: It's about trust and better defaults

Let’s be honest. You can’t train every employee out of making mistakes. Even seasoned pros slip up. What you can do, though, is build systems that assume human error and redirect it safely.

That’s what eScan has done here. Not by locking the gates, but by guiding the traffic

In a world where the hybrid workplace is here to stay, this kind of solution could well be the blueprint for what smart, humane security looks like in 2025 and beyond.

Read More :

Dell’s global team visits India to engage with customer, partners

Inside HP’s vision for India: A high-level visit with a deeper message

Infosys, Telstra expand AI-driven tech alliance

Tata, AWS build AI-ready network across India