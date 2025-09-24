Festive season laptops from ASUS bring discounts and AI-ready performance

ASUS has announced a wide range of festive offers on laptops as part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The campaign includes discounts of up to 34% across its Vivobook, TUF, and ROG line-ups, alongside exclusive bank offers and finance schemes.

The company said the promotion gives students, professionals, and gamers an opportunity to upgrade their technology at accessible prices. Customers can avail up to 10% instant discounts through bank tie-ups, No-Cost EMI plans extending to 24 months, and exchange benefits on select models.

ASUS laptops for every user segment

The festive portfolio covers both high-performance gaming devices and everyday productivity systems.

Gaming laptops for enthusiasts

The TUF Gaming F16 is available in AMD Ryzen 9 and Intel Core i7 variants, paired with NVIDIA RTX 5070 graphics, offering powerful performance at prices between Rs 1,49,990 and Rs 1,79,990. The ASUS Gaming V16, priced at Rs 1,14,990, combines Copilot functionality with balanced gaming capability. ROG Strix G16 models, with AMD Ryzen 9 processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti graphics, are listed between Rs 1,69,990 and Rs 1,81,990, designed for competitive players and enthusiasts.

Everyday performance with Vivobook range

For mainstream users, the Vivobook 15 series begins at Rs 33,990, featuring Intel Core i3 and i5 options, while the lightweight Vivobook Go 14, priced at Rs 28,990, offers portability with AMD Ryzen 3 performance. Creators can explore the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED at Rs 67,990, while the Vivobook S16 OLED, priced at Rs 75,990, delivers AI-ready computing with immersive displays.

With these offers, ASUS has positioned its festive campaign to cater to diverse requirements, from students and young professionals to creators and gamers. The company said the mix of discounted pricing, flexible EMI, and AI-ready devices ensures a broad choice for buyers this season.

