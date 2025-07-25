FireMon and Netpoleon celebrate a decade of partnership in India

FireMon, the network security policy management (NSPM) company known for enabling visibility, control, and automation across enterprise networks, has marked ten years of strategic partnership with Netpoleon India. The milestone highlights a decade of trusted collaboration aimed at delivering intelligent cybersecurity outcomes to enterprises across the country.

Over the past decade, FireMon and Netpoleon have jointly supported Indian organisations in navigating complex IT environments through:

Real-time security policy visibility

Automated policy enforcement

Continuous compliance across hybrid and cloud infrastructures

This sustained collaboration reflects FireMon’s ongoing investment in regional growth and technical enablement through local partnerships.

FireMon and Netpoleon's commitment to a growing market

“India remains one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity markets, and our partnership with Netpoleon has been instrumental in helping enterprises navigate this dynamic threat landscape,” said Brian Keets, Chief Revenue Officer, FireMon.

“As FireMon celebrates its own 25-year milestone globally, we’re equally proud to recognise the strength of our collaboration with Netpoleon and our shared mission of delivering intelligent, risk-reducing security outcomes.”

With a footprint in over 70 countries and a client base exceeding 1,700 organisations, FireMon continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in hybrid cloud security and security policy automation.

New regional leadership to strengthen presence

Coinciding with the partnership milestone, FireMon has announced the appointment of Ashish Bali as Regional Manager, India and SAARC. Bali will lead efforts to scale customer engagement and drive channel enablement across the region.

“I’m honoured to join FireMon during such a significant phase of growth,” said Bali. “As cyber threats evolve, Indian enterprises need smarter, more adaptive security policy tools. FireMon’s platform offers the intelligence and automation they need to maintain compliance and reduce risk, without compromising agility.”

This leadership transition is part of FireMon’s broader strategy for Asia-Pacific, led by Hari Bhullar, recently appointed as SVP, International Sales – APAC. With more than 25 years of experience in strategic sales and channel development, Bhullar will spearhead FireMon’s partner expansion and customer acquisition initiatives across the region.

Addressing market disruption with stability

FireMon’s presence in the Indian cybersecurity space has gained further traction following the closure of Skybox Security. In the aftermath, the company has seen increased interest from global and Indian organisations seeking a stable, future-ready security policy management platform.

FireMon has rapidly onboarded former Skybox customers, ensuring continuity in their operations while enhancing their security postures through FireMon’s unified and proven NSPM platform.

Looking ahead: Securing the next decade

As Netpoleon enters its second decade of collaboration with FireMon, both companies have reaffirmed their joint commitment to empowering Indian enterprises with modern, risk-reducing solutions. Together, they aim to help organisations strengthen security policy governance, maintain continuous compliance, and achieve operational efficiency without sacrificing agility

With FireMon’s platform and Netpoleon’s regional expertise, Indian businesses are better equipped to manage growing risks and drive secure innovation in an increasingly cloud-driven world.

