Fortinet Introduces FortiAI Enhancements for Security Fabric Platform

Fortinet has announced updates to its FortiAI capabilities, which are integrated across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform. These enhancements aim to improve protection against emerging cyber threats, streamline security and network operations, and support the secure usage of AI-powered services within enterprise environments.

“Fortinet’s AI advantage stems from the breadth and depth of our AI ecosystem—shaped by over a decade of AI innovation and reinforced by more patents than any other cybersecurity vendor,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and CTO at Fortinet “By embedding FortiAI across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, including new agentic AI capabilities, we’re empowering our customers to reduce the workload on their security and network analysts while improving the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of their security and networking operations. In parallel, we’ve added coverage across the Fabric ecosystem to enable customers to monitor and control the use of GenAI-enabled services within their organisation.”

As AI-powered threats continue to evolve, enterprises require security solutions that leverage AI to defend against sophisticated attack methods. These include AI-driven automation used to bypass traditional defenses, exploit vulnerabilities, and scale attacks. Simultaneously, organizations must protect their own AI systems from data poisoning, adversarial manipulation, and unauthorized access. Fortinet addresses both challenges with more than 500 issued and pending AI patents and over 15 years of AI research and development, providing AI-driven security designed to protect infrastructure and maintain trust in AI models.

AI-Driven Enhancements Across Fortinet Security Fabric

Fortinet has extended its FortiAI capabilities across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to support security and network operations, safeguard AI models and large language models (LLMs), and improve protection against emerging cyber risks. These updates bring intelligent automation to enterprise environments and help organizations securely adopt AI technologies.

The expanded FortiAI introduces capabilities across two main areas:

FortiAI-Assist: AI for Operations and Security Management

Network Operations Enhancements:

Autonomous Network Management : GenAI-powered assistants create, validate, and correct network configurations and security policies and perform troubleshooting and remediation automatically.

Proactive Network Optimization: Using GenAI and AIOps, network operations for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN are optimized, with early detection and resolution of potential disruptions.

Security Operations Enhancements:

Automated Alert Triage : Prioritizes alerts based on contextual risk and historical trends, suppresses duplicates, and highlights actionable threats.

Adaptive Threat Hunting : Scans logs, traffic, and user behavior for threats without manual input.

Root-Cause Tracing : Uses AI-driven reasoning to map attack origins, techniques, and impacts.

Threat Intelligence Enrichment: Correlates threat data to identify attacker behaviors and improve proactive defense.





FortiAI-Protect: Threat Detection and AI Application Security

AI Application Monitoring : Identifies usage of over 6,500 AI URLs, including GenAI tools. Provides detailed insights into model types, training data, and data flow.

Zero-Trust Controls for AI Usage : Blocks unauthorized or risky AI application use and enables administrators to define policies based on training models, geolocation, and application purpose.

Enhanced Malware Detection : Expands machine learning capabilities to identify emerging malware. Improved correlation with known indicators reduces false positives.

Advanced Threat Defense: Continuously trains intrusion prevention system (IPS) models to adapt to new attack methods.

FortiAI-SecureAI: Protection for AI Infrastructure and Models

Fortinet also offers capabilities to protect AI infrastructure through FortiAI-SecureAI. These include:

Securing web applications, APIs, and cloud-native workloads

Enforcing zero-trust access controls

Preventing LLM data leakage

Safeguarding proprietary AI models and data

Enabling early detection and response to attacks targeting AI environments

FortiAI employs a multi-layered approach to data protection. Sensitive data shared with the Fortinet GenAI assistant is not used to train its language model. All queries are processed locally to ensure data remains within the organization’s environment, with mechanisms in place to block or mask confidential information before interaction with the AI engine.

