Freshworks Expands Freddy AI Platform for End-to-End Service Automation

Freshworks has introduced the next generation of its Freddy Agentic AI Platform, designed to move beyond traditional AI-powered service tools. Announced during the company’s flagship Refresh event, the updated platform features autonomous AI agents capable not only of responding to customer inquiries but also of completing end-to-end tasks across business applications.

Unlike conventional AI tools that stop at answering queries, the enhanced Freddy AI platform can now execute actions such as processing insurance claims, updating payroll records, and booking shipments—integrating directly with the software systems used by enterprises.

Freshworks also launched the Freddy AI Agent Studio, a no-code platform that enables the rapid development and deployment of autonomous AI agents. Aimed at improving operational efficiency, the studio helps businesses automate repetitive service requests, reduce the volume of ticket escalations, and minimise delays in resolution.

By enabling AI agents to handle complete customer interactions, Freddy AI frees up human service teams to focus on more complex or high-touch support issues. The update reflects a broader industry shift toward agentic AI models that combine decision-making capabilities with direct action, aiming to improve customer satisfaction and streamline internal processes.

“We’re on a mission to uncomplicate the most gruelling and repetitive work that IT service and customer support teams face every day,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO of Freshworks. “Just like our core software, Freddy Agentic AI gets up and running fast and delivers immediate value, serving as a business accelerator, not another overcomplicated project. Our customers are seeing real results, such as improved CSAT scores, faster resolution times, and lower operational costs.”

Freshworks has introduced a broad set of enhancements to its Freddy Agentic AI Platform, aimed at helping organisations automate service workflows across customer and employee support functions. Moving beyond traditional AI that responds to queries, the updated platform supports AI agents that can take direct actions—resolving requests, executing transactions, identifying root causes, and recommending next steps across applications used by businesses.

These capabilities apply to a wide range of use cases such as order tracking, payment processing, subscription management, and loyalty program handling, relevant across industries including retail, travel, financial services, manufacturing, and software. The expanded Freddy platform enables autonomous task execution, helping teams reduce manual workloads and focus on higher-priority responsibilities.

Key Additions to the Freddy Agentic AI Platform

Freshworks introduced the Freddy AI Agent Studio, a no-code environment designed for customer service teams to build, test, and deploy AI agents without technical expertise. Agents can be trained to perform tasks such as issuing refunds, checking order status, and updating records.

Skills Library : Offers prebuilt skill templates for common enterprise applications like Shopify and Stripe.

Skills Builder: A visual tool to create custom AI skills for handling service requests such as processing returns.

Freddy AI Agent for Email

The Freddy AI Agent for email turns service inboxes into autonomous support channels. It analyses incoming requests, drafts contextual replies, and automatically closes tickets after resolution confirmation. It reduces first response times from hours to minutes and automates responses to repetitive queries without increasing agent workload.

Freddy AI Agent for Unified Search

For employee service use cases, Freddy AI Agents now enhance knowledge retrieval by searching enterprise platforms such as SharePoint, Teams, and Slack. It has multilingual support across 40+ languages and built-in security ensures data segmentation and access control.

Freddy AI Insights, integrated with Freshservice, helps IT teams detect anomalies, monitor service trends, and conduct root cause analysis through visual maps—without requiring SQL queries. It tracks SLA violations, resolution times, and emerging issues and optimises workforce allocation and service performance.

Freddy AI Copilot Upgrades

Freddy AI Copilot now includes deeper contextual awareness and automated content generation:

Intelligent Related Changes : Links system changes to IT incidents within Freshservice.

Reply Suggestions: Generates draft replies by referencing the knowledge base in Freshdesk.

These updates extend Freddy AI’s function from a support assistant to an operational partner, helping improve response speed and service quality across organisations.

Measurable Results Across Customers

Since its launch in 2023, Freddy AI has been deployed by over 5,000 organisations. Reported outcomes include up to 70% ticket deflection through AI agents and productivity gains of up to 50% via Copilot.

Hobbycraft : Automated 30% of customer queries, improving satisfaction by 25% and enabling hybrid work models.

Bergzeit : Auto-triaged over 200,000 tickets and reduced translation workload by 75%.

Five9 : Achieved 65% IT request deflection, saving 200 staff hours per month.

iPostal1: Resolved 54% of support queries autonomously while scaling to over 1.3 million mailbox accounts across 3,500+ locations.

Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research noted the significance of agentic AI’s autonomous resolution capabilities for mid-market organisations. She highlighted the impact of simplified, no-code tools in making advanced AI accessible to businesses without large technical teams.

To accelerate adoption, Freshworks is rolling out:

Freshworks University Courses : A new AI learning hub with tutorials and live assistance.

AI Academy for Partners : Training programs to support channel partners.

AI Professional Services : Customised rollout and strategy support for complex deployments.

In-product Guidance: Embedded walkthroughs and video content for onboarding.

According to Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks, “Freddy’s multi-model architecture is built to work alongside humans, solving real problems with speed and accuracy. It draws on a trusted network of LLM partners to deliver context-aware support suited for today’s resource-constrained teams.”

