Garmin Venu Sq 2 Smartwatch Highlighted During Online Sale 2025

During this summer season, e-commerce sales are back. Smartcwatches have a huge market base in India. Lifestyle smartwatch offers health monitoring and fitness tracking.

Advertisment

As part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is among the smartwatches attracting consumer interest. The device features a bright AMOLED display with an always-on mode, aimed at improving day-to-day readability and accessibility.

Fitness enthusiasts focus on their day to day activities to regualate thier health. With the current summer sale season they can find good deals on the smartwatch section.

Garmin Battery and Health Features

Advertisment

The smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 11 days in standard mode. It includes continuous health monitoring capabilities such as Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, respiration rate, hydration, stress tracking, heart rate, and women’s health tracking. These features are designed to provide users with a round-the-clock view of their well-being.

Sports and Safety Functions

Garmin Venu Sq 2 supports over 25 built-in sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, and swimming. Safety features include the ability to share live location with preselected contacts during emergencies. The watch is water-resistant up to 5 ATM, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Advertisment

Pricing and Availability

The smartwatch is available in two versions: a non-music variant priced at ₹27,990 and a music-enabled version priced at ₹33,490. Both options are available during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Advertisment

Read More:

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

Channel Partners Speak on Trump's 26% Tariff on Indian Products

Advertisment

AI-Enabled Laptops - Where Are they Going?

Garmin Launches Instinct 3 Series in India with AMOLED Display Options