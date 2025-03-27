Genesys Cloud Social Announced to Expand Social Media Capabilities

Genesys has introduced Genesys Cloud Social, expanding the Genesys Cloud platform’s capabilities to include public social media listening. This enhancement allows organizations to analyze consumer sentiment and integrate insights from social media channels alongside voice and digital interactions. The platform aims to provide organizations with a unified view of customer interactions, enabling proactive and personalized engagement.

Social media is becoming an essential channel for customer interactions. A 2024 Genesys survey found that 52% of consumers who shared negative service experiences on social media did so to seek direct attention from brands for resolution. However, many organizations manage social media engagement separately from other customer service channels, leading to fragmented customer data and disconnected experiences.

With native social media listening and sentiment analysis now integrated into Genesys Cloud, organizations can monitor customer sentiment in real time, engage with consumers, and manage their brand reputation effectively. Companies such as Almosafer and Sistecredito have already recognized the value of these capabilities, made possible through Genesys’ acquisition of Radarr Technologies in 2023.

Genesys Social Cloud Leverages Social Media Insights for Customer Engagement

Genesys Cloud Social enables organizations to track public social media posts and mentions across platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). The system collects insights from keywords, accounts, and hashtags, consolidating data for better analysis. Using natural language processing (NLP) across nearly 50 languages, the platform classifies posts as positive, negative, or neutral, helping organizations gauge customer sentiment and brand perception.

Genesys Cloud Social integrates with Genesys Cloud AI, allowing organizations to:

Analyze consumer sentiment and refine engagement strategies.

Automate tasks and generate insights from social media interactions.

Summarize interactions for customer service teams.

For cases requiring direct human intervention, customer service agents can respond within the Genesys Cloud interface, utilizing the same routing and queue management system as other voice and digital interactions. This integration enhances operational efficiency and accelerates issue resolution.

“With Genesys Cloud Social, we’re expanding the customer journey beyond traditional engagement points, giving organisations more visibility into how consumers think and feel before they ever reach a contact centre,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “These real-time insights not only enrich customer interactions but also fuel Genesys Cloud AI, further strengthening our ability to help organisations personalise experiences at scale. This can be a game-changer for organisations looking to unify engagement, deepen customer relationships and differentiate their brands in an increasingly digital world.”

