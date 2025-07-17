GoTo integrates resolve with HaloPSA for MSP workflow

GoTo has announced the integration of LogMeIn Resolve with HaloPSA, enhancing workflow efficiency for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The integration synchronises alert management in Resolve with HaloPSA’s ticketing and asset-management features, introducing a more seamless and automated approach to IT service delivery.

Advertisment

At the core of the integration is automated ticket creation. When alerts are triggered in Resolve, HaloPSA tickets are generated automatically based on priority settings such as low, medium, high or urgent. GoTo’s Virtual Technician can then be invoked to attempt automated resolution, easing the burden on IT teams.

This integration also offers deeper customisation. MSPs can pre-configure ticket properties such as site assignment, service-level agreements (SLAs), priority levels and initial status to align with their internal processes. A confirmation interface enables teams to review settings in a streamlined summary before saving, ensuring alert-to-ticket workflows are efficiently configured and monitored.

A further benefit is the simplified management of device data. Resolve’s zero trust protected device information flows into HaloPSA, providing a unified asset inventory. Additionally, HaloPSA tenant data updates, including changes in client information, are automatically synchronised with Resolve, maintaining consistent metadata across platforms.

Advertisment

Tim Bowers, CEO of HaloPSA, described the collaboration as delivering “a faster, smarter and more connected service experience” by automating critical alert workflows and improving visibility across IT environments.

Joseph George, GM of the IT Solutions Group at GoTo, highlighted that the integration bridges critical systems to help MSPs manage incidents more effectively, stating that “modern IT teams need powerful, connected tools” to accelerate responsiveness and improve service quality.

This connection builds on Resolve's existing ecosystem, which already includes integrations with platforms such as ConnectWise PSA, Acronis, ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams. GoTo intends to launch further integrations throughout the year to expand MSP automation and security capabilities.

Advertisment

By delivering a unified, AI-enhanced workflow between endpoint management and service automation, GoTo and HaloPSA offer an accessible way for MSPs to reduce manual processes, enhance endpoint visibility and improve response times to support the evolving needs of modern managed services.

Read More :

SRF unifies cybersecurity across IT and OT using Tenable One

Advertisment

Zendesk expands AI capabilities to advance resolution platform vision

Human-AI Trust to drive USD 450B agentic AI surge

OutSystems launches agent workbench for enterprise AI