GTT Data Solutions Shifts Focus to Sangli, Plans Workforce Expansion

GTT Data Solutions has announced the relocation of its registered office from Kolkata to Sangli, Maharashtra, as part of a strategic plan to expand its operational footprint and strengthen its workforce in the region. The company, which currently employs 700 professionals, operates a capability centre in Sangli staffed by 70 employees. It plans to increase this number to 500 over the next three years.

To support this growth, GTT Data Solutions will focus on recruiting talent from local engineering institutions. Sangli is home to approximately 18 engineering colleges, offering a substantial pool of skilled graduates. By concentrating hiring efforts in the region, the company aims to reduce workforce migration to metropolitan areas and support the development of an IT ecosystem within the city.

Impact on Local Economy and Industry Trends

The expansion is expected to contribute to local economic development through job creation and support for related industries. This initiative aligns with a broader industry trend of increased hiring in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which recorded a 25–35% growth in recruitment from 2023 to 2024. Companies are increasingly pursuing regional strategies to manage attrition and optimise operational costs. GTT Data Solutions' focus on Sangli reflects this shift and positions the company to play an important role in the area's emerging IT sector.

“We already have a development centre in Sangli, and we intend to scale it up significantly,” said Pankaj Samani, Managing Director at GTT Data. “Our goal is to become a category-one employer in the town, ensuring that local engineering graduates have access to high-quality employment opportunities without having to relocate.”

The company’s decision to relocate its registered office to Sangli stems from its deep-rooted connections with the city. Many of its early investors hail from Sangli, and several of its key leadership figures have strong ties to the region. This transition reflects GTT Data’s commitment to not only business growth but also community development. GTT Data's strategic expansion in Sangli also aligns with the Viksit Bharat mission and vision, which emphasises the development of smaller cities as engines of economic growth and technological advancement. Currently, Sangli can boast of having 20-25 Tech companies owned by Founders.

“Our focus is to build a robust talent pipeline by hiring fresh graduates from the many colleges in Sangli and providing them with training and development opportunities,” said Gopal Patwardhan, CEO at GTT Data. “While these graduates possess exceptional technical capabilities, we also emphasise enhancing their soft skills and communication to align them with industry standards. From AI expertise and advanced data analytics to leadership and critical thinking, we want to equip these young minds with important skills to help them thrive in the current tech landscape. It does take a little time for new hires to become fully integrated into client projects, but we are committed to investing in their growth.”

