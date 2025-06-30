GX Group and Ingram Micro partners to expand broadband reach in Asia

GX Group has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Ingram Micro India to expand access to high-speed broadband across Southeast Asia. This partnership marks a key step in GX Group’s regional expansion, aiming to modernise connectivity infrastructure and meet growing internet demand in emerging digital economies.

Advertisment

With rapid digitalisation across India and Southeast Asia, the need for scalable, reliable internet is at an all-time high. This agreement will allow GX Group’s portfolio of fibre-based broadband products to be distributed through Ingram Micro’s extensive partner network across the region.

GX Group, known for its end-to-end Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions, will offer its full suite of broadband infrastructure products — including XGSPON/GPON OLTs, ONTs, Switches, and Access Points — as well as an AI-driven Network Management System.

These products are designed and developed in India, in collaboration with global chipset partners, and are aimed at helping service providers and enterprises build high-speed, future-ready networks that can support seamless digital experiences.

Advertisment

Leaders speak on shared vision

Sambit Swain, Director – Global Sales, GX Group, noted,

“This partnership with Ingram Micro is about more than market access. It’s about enabling next-gen digital infrastructure and scaling the reach of ‘Made in India’ broadband innovations across Southeast Asia.”

Advertisment

Navneet Singh Bindra, SVP & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, added,

“Together with GX Group, we aim to fast-track fiber broadband adoption and empower underserved markets across the region with best-in-class connectivity solutions.”

GX Group, formerly Genexis, has made significant strides in broadband technology since its inception in 2002. Following its acquisition of Ericsson’s end-user equipment business in 2013, the company rebranded as GX Group in 2018.

Advertisment

The company’s R&D hub in Tamil Nadu and manufacturing unit in Manesar, Haryana, underscore its commitment to building in India for global markets. A second factory is slated to open soon in Chennai to meet rising demand and support its export roadmap.

Beyond product distribution, the partnership reflects a broader goal: enabling digital inclusion and accelerating economic growth through better infrastructure. As governments across Southeast Asia push for improved connectivity, GX Group and Ingram Micro position themselves as key contributors to this transformation.

Read more :

Advertisment

NetApp appoints Syam Nair as Chief Product Officer

ASIRT TechDay 128 highlights CP PLUS and Synergy Conclave 2025

HP debuts Latex 730, 830 printers in India with Mumbai demo

Advertisment

Empowering MSMEs: Digital transformation driving India's economic growth