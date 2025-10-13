Hitachi Vantara and Supermicro join forces to power enterprise AI infrastructure

In a move that could redefine enterprise AI and data infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara, the data storage and hybrid cloud subsidiary of Hitachi, announced that it is working toward a strategic partnership with Supermicro, an IT solution provider for AI, cloud, and 5G/edge.

The collaboration aims to merge Supermicro’s high-performance GPU and AI compute capabilities with Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One), creating a unified foundation to support AI workloads, mission-critical applications, and large-scale data environments.

Under the proposed terms, Supermicro will sell VSP One to its customers, while Hitachi Vantara will offer Supermicro’s servers, storage, and GPU hardware, broadening channel access for both companies worldwide.

“The convergence of Supermicro’s leadership in AI compute with the scale and resiliency of Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One platform marks an important step in building the foundation that will guide the future of enterprise AI,” said Sheila Rohra, CEO, Hitachi Vantara.

Addressing the AI infrastructure challenge

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they face increasing complexity, from fragmented systems to slow data movement and rising costs. According to recent findings, 85% of organisations are already leveraging data lakehouses for AI development, while 67% expect to run most analytics on these architectures within three years.

The partnership aims to address these challenges by bringing compute and data closer together, reducing latency and improving scalability for AI-driven analytics and GenAI workloads.

“Supermicro and Hitachi are collaborating to help enterprises accelerate their adoption and use of AI,” said Vik Malyala, President & Managing Director, EMEA, Supermicro. “Our AI-optimised compute and storage servers, combined with Hitachi’s enterprise data management and AI orchestration capabilities, will deliver better performance and efficiency for customers.”

VSP One: the foundation for unified data architecture

At the core of this alliance is Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One, a unified data platform designed to simplify how enterprises manage block, file, object, and software-defined storage within a single system.

VSP One Block — Paired with Supermicro servers, it provides all-flash, low-latency, high-IOPS storage, enabling seamless AI training and mission-critical workloads.

VSP One SDS — Offers software-defined flexibility across hybrid cloud environments.

VSP One Object — Delivers native support for Amazon S3 Tables and advanced data intelligence, enabling analytics on open-format data without complex extraction or movement.

By collapsing storage silos, VSP One allows businesses to analyse unstructured and structured data together, improving visibility and enabling real-time decision-making.

Extending intelligence through Hitachi iQ

The partnership also extends into Hitachi iQ, Hitachi Vantara’s AI and data orchestration portfolio, built to optimise data workflows across compute, storage, and cloud environments.

By combining VSP One’s data unification with Supermicro’s GPU acceleration and AI compute, the companies are helping enterprises:

Simplify hybrid data management.

Strengthen governance and protection.

Achieve faster AI model training and insight generation.

The integration ensures that compute and data remain tightly aligned, forming an end-to-end stack capable of handling AI, GenAI, analytics, and data lake workloads across industries, from manufacturing and healthcare to financial services.

Enhanced channel opportunities

The partnership’s structure also opens new revenue streams for channel partners.

Supermicro partners gain access to Hitachi’s enterprise-grade block storage and data management tools.

Hitachi Vantara partners will benefit from faster access to GPU-powered compute through Supermicro hardware.

VSP One Block, SDS, and Object offerings will be distributed globally via established partner networks.

Additionally, Hitachi’s VSP 360 unified control plane provides a single view of infrastructure performance, capacity utilisation, and health metrics, simplifying management for partners and enterprise IT teams.

The road ahead: building the backbone of enterprise AI

With data volumes growing exponentially, enterprises are seeking platforms that deliver both performance and predictability. The Hitachi Vantara–Supermicro collaboration bridges this gap by uniting compute, data, and governance under one intelligent, scalable framework.

By enabling customers to consolidate data-intensive workloads with enterprise-class reliability and AI-ready scalability, the partnership reinforces a broader shift toward AI-centric infrastructure ecosystems, where data gravity meets computational power at the edge of enterprise transformation.

